The Catholic Community of Waukesha Presents "Waukesha, Built in Faith"
The Catholic Community of Waukesha presents the, “Waukesha, Built in Faith” speaker event, which explores the rich religious history of Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Waukesha, WI, March 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- the Catholic Community of Waukesha presents the “Waukesha, Built in Faith” speaker event, which explores the rich religious history of Waukesha, Wisconsin.
The event features Bonnie Byrd, the Executive Director of the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum and Fr. Steven Avella, author and History Professor at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Ms. Byrd’s presentation about the Ten Spires of Waukesha explores the religious history of the City of Waukesha, through an examination of the built environment it created. Each structure can be tied to a congregation that tells not only of denominational difference, but also of migration, immigration, and socio-cultural trends in the city over time. The presentation explores those issues, and investigates how each congregation has shaped, through physical buildings and community building, the City of Waukesha.
The second half of the event will be presented by Fr. Steven Avella, who will focus on the citizens, both prominent and regular, and their contributions, influence, and determination in building various churches; physically, socially, and culturally.
The event takes place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Carroll University’s Shattuck Hall beginning at 6:30pm. The event is free and open to the public.
About the Catholic Community of Waukesha
The Catholic Community of Waukesha represents the four Catholic Churches in the city of Waukesha, St. Joseph, St. John Neumann, St. Mary. The community consists of 4,400 families representing 14,000 Catholics. The community also includes the Waukesha Catholic School System which provides k4-8th grade education for 430 students.
About Ms. Bonnie Byrd
Bonnie Byrd is the Executive Director at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum - having previously served as Curator of Collections & Exhibits for the organization from June 2015 - November 2018. Her career began at Hale Farm & Village, a museum of the Western Reserve Historical Society in 2007, and has since taken her across four states working at a variety of local history organizations. Her research areas include American foodways, material culture of the Great Lakes region, and the role of local history sites in the construction of public memory and regional identity.
About Fr. Steven Avella
Steven Avella, a full-time member of the department since 1991, has combined his love of the 20th century American West with his expertise in the field of American Catholic history. His most recent book, a biography of Sacramento Bee editor/publisher Charles K. McClatchy, is slated to be published by the University of Missouri Press.
Contact
Monica Cardenas
262-547-2763
www.ccwauk.org
