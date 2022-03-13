New Book,“The Moon Rises with Light,” Explores the Struggle and Pain of Forgotten Voices Through the Power of Poetry
The Moon Rises with Light powerfully highlights the struggles and hardships of vulnerable people who also believe in the prospect of better days.
New York, NY, March 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With his first book, "The Moon Rises with Light," author James Tayki delivers a riveting collection of poetry and quotes that deeply "explore the vast spectrum of the human experience. Each poem is told from various points of view that represent sections of our population whose voices are get lost in the crowd, or forgotten all together.
The Moon Rises with Light powerfully highlights the struggles and hardships of vulnerable people who also believe in the prospect of better days. Hope and optimism are prevalent, but the content does not shy away from tragedy and the harsh realities of life.
“The poems transport the reader to fly with the author as he bears witness to tears, pain, fear, joy, and hope. The poems are windows into the author’s experience on this earth as well as the collective experiences of so many people. This book is vivid, authentic, painful, and beautiful.” - Amazon Review
“Each of these poems differ from each other, and even if a reader connects with at least one of them, that’s all the matters.” Tayki said. “All we can do is make the best of this moment, whatever the best is at the time.”
"The Moon Rises with Light" is 121 pages and is now available in ebook and print versions at Amazon.
The Moon Rises with Light powerfully highlights the struggles and hardships of vulnerable people who also believe in the prospect of better days. Hope and optimism are prevalent, but the content does not shy away from tragedy and the harsh realities of life.
“The poems transport the reader to fly with the author as he bears witness to tears, pain, fear, joy, and hope. The poems are windows into the author’s experience on this earth as well as the collective experiences of so many people. This book is vivid, authentic, painful, and beautiful.” - Amazon Review
“Each of these poems differ from each other, and even if a reader connects with at least one of them, that’s all the matters.” Tayki said. “All we can do is make the best of this moment, whatever the best is at the time.”
"The Moon Rises with Light" is 121 pages and is now available in ebook and print versions at Amazon.
Contact
Victorious MindContact
Nana Karlsson
646-427-2831
www.victoriousmind.com
Nana Karlsson
646-427-2831
www.victoriousmind.com
Categories