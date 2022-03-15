Axiomtek Launches High Performance Quad 4K Digital Signage Player – the DSP511
Axiomtek’s advanced DSP511 supports multiple independent real-time displays for smart retail/QSR applications
City of Industry, CA, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to introduce the DSP511, a versatile, high performance 4K Ultra HD digital signage player. The signage player is powered by the advanced 11th generation Intel® Core™ i5 or i3 which offers versatility for smart retail applications that requires high computing power such as interactive advertising or AI-powered marketing.
The DSP511 features one standard GbE LAN port and an additional 2.5G LAN port to support faster data transmission to upload videos and advertisements in higher resolutions for real-time display. It has four HDMI 2.0 ports to support 4K 60Hz on multiple displays. The DSP511 offers integrated Iris Xe Graphics for increased performance without the need for a discrete graphics card. Measuring 260x160x26 mm with its low power consumption design, the DSP511 is a perfect choice for menu board and video wall applications in commercial premises that require reliable 24/7 operation.
The DSP511 has rich I/O options for expansion and includes three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 2.0 port, four HDMI ports, one audio jack, one RS-232 port and six antenna openings. It can be expanded up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM to ensure consistent and high quality image display. In addition to providing quad 4K, the four HDMI 2.0 ports offer hardware EDID and independent audio outputs. The M.2 Key M 2280 slot is compatible with SATA and NVMe for storage, which gives the player abundant space to save high-resolution videos or data.
"The advertisements for digital signage displays are now being transmitted through the internet to the player. The DSP511 has a 2.5G LAN port, which is relatively rare among similar products in the industry. That makes it much more efficient than most digital signage players in the market. Axiomtek DSP511 aims to be the front-runner in the business," said Yifei Wang, a product manager of the Digital Signage Division at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek's DSP511 is now available for purchase. For more product information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
