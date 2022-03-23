A-Team Group Names Innovation Awards 2022 Winners
A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed Innovation Awards 2022 today.
London, United Kingdom, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed Innovation Awards 2022 today. The awards, now in their second year, celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.
The awards included 54 categories across A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight, RegTech Insight, TradingTech Insight, and ESG Insight news channels. They ranged from most innovative entity data hierarchies approach to most innovative AI in regulatory compliance, most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative, most innovative ESG data solution, and most innovative young persons’ academy progamme.
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2022. Thank you to all the practitioners and vendors that entered their ground-breaking solutions and services, and to A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. These awards are extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation that will be game changing for capital markets participants.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
Most innovative ESG data solution - Bloomberg LP
Most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative - oneZero
Most innovative hosted/managed enterprise data management: EDM-as-a-Service - RIMES
Most innovative buy-side trading workflow / STP - RIMES
Most innovative operational resilience/business continuity initiative - SmartStream
Most Innovative use of alternative data in regulatory compliance - txtsmarter
Most innovative data standards initiative - ANNA & GLEIF
Most innovative API framework/microservices architecture for trading - FXSpotStream
Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Moody's Analytics
Most innovative trading infrastructure monitoring approach - CJC
Most innovative smart trader desktop & workflows - Cosaic
Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - eClerx
Most innovative ESG regulatory reporting solution - ElysianNxt
Most innovative data privacy by design - eXate
Most innovative use of open source/cloud technologies - IHS Markit
Most innovative AI in trading initiative - IPC Systems
Most innovative young persons’ education/recruitment ("academy") programme - Kaizen Reporting
Most innovative market data solution - MayStreet
Most Innovative data lineage solution - Octopai
Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - Quod Financial
Most Innovative AI in regulatory compliance initiative - Relativity
Most innovative use of AI in an enterprise data management initiative - S&P Global
Most innovative project 2022 - Single Rulebook Limited
Most innovative AML / financial crime compliance initiative - SIX
Most innovative data governance initiative - Solidatus
Most innovative trade data management & reconstruction - SteelEye
Most innovative digital rights management/licensing compliance/usage tracking - TRG Screen
Most innovative entity data hierarchies approach - West Highland Support Services
Highly Commended: Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - AML Partners
Highly Commended: Most innovative alternative data solution for trading & analytics - CanDeal Data Analytics DNA
Highly Commended: Most innovative project 2022 - EDM Council
Highly Commended: Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Push Technology
Highly Commended: Most innovative market data solution - Quincy Data powered by McKay Brothers
Highly Commended: Most innovative regulatory reporting solution - S3
Highly Commended: Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - Secretarium
Most innovative data orchestration for regulatory reporting - JUMP Technology
Most innovative trade surveillance solution - KX
Most innovative sanctions and PEPs data solution - Trapets AB
Most innovative trade & transaction reporting initiative - ACA Group
Most innovative regulatory reporting solution - Adenza
Most innovative alternative data solution - AdvantageData
Most innovative implementation of knowledge graph technologies - BlackSwan Technologies
Most innovative regulatory compliance monitoring / management - Corlytics
Most innovative data quality initiative - Datactics
Most innovative financial technology executive - James V. O'Donnell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Exegy
Most innovative supply chain risk management / Know Your Vendor initiative - GeTS Asia Pte Ltd
Most innovative unstructured data management project - MC Bernstein Data
Most innovative cloud-based market data delivery - MDX Technology
Most innovative financial data security solution - Options
Most innovative team - Piper Sandler & Co LP
Most innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - R3
Most innovative cyber security initiative - Siepe
Most innovative alternative data solution for trading & analytics - Templum
Most innovative client onboarding & lifecycle management solution - UBO Service
For more information on the A-Team 2022 Innovation Awards, visit https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/a-team-innovation-awards/, or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
The awards included 54 categories across A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight, RegTech Insight, TradingTech Insight, and ESG Insight news channels. They ranged from most innovative entity data hierarchies approach to most innovative AI in regulatory compliance, most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative, most innovative ESG data solution, and most innovative young persons’ academy progamme.
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2022. Thank you to all the practitioners and vendors that entered their ground-breaking solutions and services, and to A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. These awards are extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation that will be game changing for capital markets participants.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
Most innovative ESG data solution - Bloomberg LP
Most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative - oneZero
Most innovative hosted/managed enterprise data management: EDM-as-a-Service - RIMES
Most innovative buy-side trading workflow / STP - RIMES
Most innovative operational resilience/business continuity initiative - SmartStream
Most Innovative use of alternative data in regulatory compliance - txtsmarter
Most innovative data standards initiative - ANNA & GLEIF
Most innovative API framework/microservices architecture for trading - FXSpotStream
Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Moody's Analytics
Most innovative trading infrastructure monitoring approach - CJC
Most innovative smart trader desktop & workflows - Cosaic
Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - eClerx
Most innovative ESG regulatory reporting solution - ElysianNxt
Most innovative data privacy by design - eXate
Most innovative use of open source/cloud technologies - IHS Markit
Most innovative AI in trading initiative - IPC Systems
Most innovative young persons’ education/recruitment ("academy") programme - Kaizen Reporting
Most innovative market data solution - MayStreet
Most Innovative data lineage solution - Octopai
Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - Quod Financial
Most Innovative AI in regulatory compliance initiative - Relativity
Most innovative use of AI in an enterprise data management initiative - S&P Global
Most innovative project 2022 - Single Rulebook Limited
Most innovative AML / financial crime compliance initiative - SIX
Most innovative data governance initiative - Solidatus
Most innovative trade data management & reconstruction - SteelEye
Most innovative digital rights management/licensing compliance/usage tracking - TRG Screen
Most innovative entity data hierarchies approach - West Highland Support Services
Highly Commended: Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - AML Partners
Highly Commended: Most innovative alternative data solution for trading & analytics - CanDeal Data Analytics DNA
Highly Commended: Most innovative project 2022 - EDM Council
Highly Commended: Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Push Technology
Highly Commended: Most innovative market data solution - Quincy Data powered by McKay Brothers
Highly Commended: Most innovative regulatory reporting solution - S3
Highly Commended: Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - Secretarium
Most innovative data orchestration for regulatory reporting - JUMP Technology
Most innovative trade surveillance solution - KX
Most innovative sanctions and PEPs data solution - Trapets AB
Most innovative trade & transaction reporting initiative - ACA Group
Most innovative regulatory reporting solution - Adenza
Most innovative alternative data solution - AdvantageData
Most innovative implementation of knowledge graph technologies - BlackSwan Technologies
Most innovative regulatory compliance monitoring / management - Corlytics
Most innovative data quality initiative - Datactics
Most innovative financial technology executive - James V. O'Donnell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Exegy
Most innovative supply chain risk management / Know Your Vendor initiative - GeTS Asia Pte Ltd
Most innovative unstructured data management project - MC Bernstein Data
Most innovative cloud-based market data delivery - MDX Technology
Most innovative financial data security solution - Options
Most innovative team - Piper Sandler & Co LP
Most innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - R3
Most innovative cyber security initiative - Siepe
Most innovative alternative data solution for trading & analytics - Templum
Most innovative client onboarding & lifecycle management solution - UBO Service
For more information on the A-Team 2022 Innovation Awards, visit https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/a-team-innovation-awards/, or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories