Finally, a Comprehensive App for Heavy Haulers to Speed Up Their Workflow
The Heavy Hauler Customizable mobile app will accelerate the payment cycle, reduce paperwork and automate daily operations.
Seabrook, NH, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Snappii, a leading mobile apps development and mobile forms conversion platform, is making digital transformation fast and affordable especially for small and medium size companies. Snappii helps to convert paper forms to mobile form apps in a matter of minutes, and design a professionally looking report to make a great impression on any customer.
Snappii understands the need of the heavy haul business to address the paperwork issues that are holding the customer invoicing and payment processes down. Today Snappii has announced a release of its mobile app for heavy haulers that will put an end to inefficient paperwork and accelerate payment cycle. The Heavy Hauler Customizable app can be downloaded from Apple and Google Stores at no cost.
The Heavy Hauler Customizable Mobile App is a perfect tool to save hundreds of thousands of dollars on daily operations. It accelerates invoicing and reduces the amount of office work required to bill the customers. The app consists of several customizable modules:
- eBOL
- Truck Inspection
- Trailer Inspection
- Dispatch module
Each module is customizable to the way a company runs its heavy hauler business. Here's what Edwin Smutt from Elevation Transport has to say about this app:
"The App allows the driver to submit their BILLs OF LADING with proof of delivery signatures immediately after delivery, which allows us to get invoices out immediately and decreases the time it takes our clients to pay us. There is less paperwork that needs to be handled therefore decreasing cost by $150,000.00 annually. The driver has everything he needs at his fingertips, his BILL OF LADING and Inspection forms that need to be completed.
"Everything is emailed back to the office as well as saved in the cloud. We never have to worry about misplacing an important piece of paper. We love it!”
Anyone can try this app to see for themselves the magic that it does. The Heavy Hauler Customizable app can be downloaded from Apple and Google Stores at no cost. The app can be 100% customized to a specific business.
About Snappii:
Snappii is a leading Mobile Apps company for Business Apps. About 500,000 people use Snappii Business Apps in 30+ Industries around the world.
All Apps are powered by the Ultra Fast, No code Snappii App Platform which enables native App creation and modification 30 times faster than coding by hand and costs a fraction of hiring Mobile Apps Developers. Learn more at www.Snappii.com.
Contact
Alexandra Murashova
+1-888-707-6633
www.snappii.com
Categories