Kishanu Karmakar, CEO of SNK, Will Expand Global Marketing Presence with the Company's 10th-Anniversary Celebration
The announcement was made by Kishanu Karmakar, CEO of SNK Creation, India's leading marketing and advertising company. Recently, Karmakar confirmed this in a tweet on Twitter and said that the date of the event would be announced soon.
Tampa, FL, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The announcement was made by Kishanu Karmakar, CEO of SNK Creation, India's leading marketing and advertising company. He talked about the 10th-anniversary celebration of his company and the expansion of the marketing presence of the company in the coming time.
Company officials said that this June, plans are being made to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the company. The director of the company - Kishanu Karmakar will make a video call to all the employees, revealing new software, services, and policies. Throughout its 10 years, the company will share a glimpse of its challenges and journey with thousands of customers.
Recently, Karmakar confirmed this in a tweet on Twitter and said that the date of the event would be announced soon. Through which the company whose head office is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the company can launch some new projects in the coming time. Moreover, the director announced that the company is planning to launch some new programs and ventures in India before June.
The company has reported a 40% increase in sales in the middle of a lockdown and congratulated all its freelance employees. Furthermore, the company's executives follow an expansionist policy, increasing the efficiency and energy of their efforts.
SNK Creation will add some third-party services to its current offerings as part of its future plans. For the last few months, we have also contacted tech companies from the United States and Canada. As a result, we anticipate a big celebration & announcement on the anniversary of the company.
Company officials said that this June, plans are being made to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the company. The director of the company - Kishanu Karmakar will make a video call to all the employees, revealing new software, services, and policies. Throughout its 10 years, the company will share a glimpse of its challenges and journey with thousands of customers.
Recently, Karmakar confirmed this in a tweet on Twitter and said that the date of the event would be announced soon. Through which the company whose head office is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the company can launch some new projects in the coming time. Moreover, the director announced that the company is planning to launch some new programs and ventures in India before June.
The company has reported a 40% increase in sales in the middle of a lockdown and congratulated all its freelance employees. Furthermore, the company's executives follow an expansionist policy, increasing the efficiency and energy of their efforts.
SNK Creation will add some third-party services to its current offerings as part of its future plans. For the last few months, we have also contacted tech companies from the United States and Canada. As a result, we anticipate a big celebration & announcement on the anniversary of the company.
Contact
SNK CreationContact
Rima Agarwal
782-102-5722
https://www.snkcreation.com
Rima Agarwal
782-102-5722
https://www.snkcreation.com
Categories