New Book, "Timeless Years With Shri Ramakant Maharaj 2012 - 2022" Out Now
"Timeless Years With Shri Ramakant Maharaj 2012 - 2022" offers a unique glimpse into the daily life of Self-Realized Master, Shri Ramakant Maharaj, as well as a glimpse into the Guru-disciple relationship.
London, United Kingdom, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Timeless Years With Shri Ramakant Maharaj 2012 - 2022," by Ann & Charles Shaw, is a new book published by Selfless Self Press on 1st March 2022. It is the story of a couple who traveled to India to meet their Guru, Shri Ramakant Maharaj. Unbeknown to them, they were to become the propagators of his Teachings. Shri Ramakant spent almost twenty years with the world-famous Guru, Shri Nisargadatta Maharaj.
Anvita Sawant, (Shri Ramakant's wife), who is also a disciple of Shri Nisargadatta Maharaj has written a Foreword for "Timeless Years."
This book outlines the process of Self-Realization under the guidance of Shri Ramakant, (extracted from the couple’s diaries and journals). This down-to-earth account, peppered with humour, offers an insight into the paradoxical nature of the Guru-disciple relationship - at once both personal, and impersonal.
Author, Ann Shaw has already received feedback on "Timeless Years," "It is a wonderful, transporting book. I am there in the ashram with you," said one, while another stated: "I found the book fascinating. It touched my heart."
"Timeless Years" contains many of Maharaj's discourses from their time at the ashram. These teachings are extremely powerful as the utterances are spoken directly from the Source, by one who has transcended the limitations of bodily existence. This book, filled with experiences, visions, landmarks and "Aha" moments, will resonate in the heart of the reader.
Within the Indian tradition, the Guru or Master is highly revered. His role is central. His words have the power to cut through illusion and re-ignite Reality. They have the effect of bringing the seeker back to the Source, facilitating a return to one’s true Home - "Oneness." Ann confirmed her own experience of this: “We were very privileged to be in Shri Ramakant Maharaj’s Presence for five and half months which allowed for a quickening, a profound transformation. We left our old selves behind and returned to the UK free of baggage.”
Ann Shaw is the editor of Shri Ramakant Maharaj’s books, "Selfless Self," "Be With You" and "Ultimate Truth." She is currently working on another book as well as teaching meditation as per Shri Ramakant Maharaj’s instructions.
Shri Ramakant was based in Nashik, Maharashtra. He attained Mahasamadhi on 31st August 2018.
"Timeless Years With Shri Ramakant Maharaj 2012 -2022" is available on Amazon worldwide.
