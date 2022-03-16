THINKWARE Announces Spring Break Dash Cam Promotion
San Francisco, CA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand, THINKWARE, announced today the kickoff of spring break deals on many of their flagship dash cams. The promotion will run from March 14th - 27th, 2022, on its website, Best Buy, Amazon, and other specialty retailers.
THINKWARE’s dash cams on sale include the X1000, U1000, Q800PRO, and more. The full list of models and accessories available in the promotion are the following:
● X700: Offering an easy to navigate LCD touchscreen, Full HD two-channel, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Parking Surveillance mode, and more.
● F200PRO: A versatile mid-range FHD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
● Q800PRO (QA100): Capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems supported.
● U1000: THINKWARE’s flagship model delivers sharp native 4K-2K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), super night vision technology.
● M1 Motorsports Cam: Built with the outdoors in mind, this is THINKWARE’s flagship product designed for motorcycles, ATV, and UTV vehicles.
● X1000: Super Night Vision 3.0, 2K QHD footage front and rear, 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR technology, Parking Surveillance mode.
● iVolt Mini External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, the iVolt Mini External Battery increases the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode, allowing it to remain in Parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.
“Spring break marks the unofficial kickoff to road trip season and dash cams can play an important part in wherever that drive takes you,” said a THINKWARE representative. “THINKWARE dash cams are top-of-the-line when it comes to advanced safety features, Super Night Vision, high resolution recording capabilities, and more, all of which provide spring break drivers peace of mind at a great price.”
For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Joao Goncalves
+1-415-574-9492
www.thinkware.com
