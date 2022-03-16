Korean Convenience Announces a Food Allergy & Dietary Restrictions App
Korean Convenience is a helpful guide to assist individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions find ready-made Korean food easier. App features: Korean brands names (English/Hangul), search by top 9 allergens (dairy, eggs, fish, peanuts, sesame, shellfish, soy, tree nuts, and wheat), detailed ingredient information, cooking directory (Hangul/English), save products in the app itself, Korean Convenience will add the information and share with the community.
Los Angeles, CA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- App Details:
Find Products
Korean Convenience, a food allergy app, comes to iPhone and Android brings a faster, easier way to assist customers shopping as conveniently as possible.
Save Time. The mobile app will significantly increase the number of products stores will market to different nationalities who enjoy Korean cuisine.
Save Money
Find food products and assist people that manage food allergies and dietary restrictions. Potential customers can find their favorite ramen, chips, or snacks. Korean Convenience is a helpful guide to find allergy-friendly food products from South Korea.
Download: App Store and Google Play
Allergies
Users can search packaged food products that contain the top nine allergens: dairy, eggs, fish, nuts, sesame, shellfish, soy, tree nuts, and wheat.
Dietary Management
Users can filter healthier options by choosing gluten, vegan or vegetarian products.
Favorites
Words and Images. Allergies, products, and prices are combine within the same space, letting users access information anytime and anywhere.
Add Products
If a product is missing, add it to the app itself: Korean Convenience will add the data and share it with the community. Korean Convenience makes discovering new products as simple as possible. First, add a product image, then add ingredients and cooking instructions to share with the community.
A - Z Ingredient Directory
Finally, users can read and understand the nutrition labels of prepackaged products by having food ingredients listed. The directory consists of beverages, bread, chips, condiments, general merchandise, fish, fruit, ice cream, meat, ramen, snacks, and soups.
Details
● Text and Photos—Take a photo of each product to add a description, ingredients, price, and cooking instructions.
● Save—A new feature provides users the opportunity to create a favorite list with a simple tap of a heart emoji.
● Foreign Community—All in one convenient location, to find, and read products, are all in one convenient location.
● Allergy Search—Allergy search finds products that provides everything at once and filter by price, product type, or food allergens.
● Universal App—Korean Convenience is a universal app that works on Android and iPhones.
About Korean Convenience
Korean Convenience is based in Los Angeles, California, and focuses on assisting the allergy and dietary restriction community to find Korean products as quickly as possible. Korean Convenience blog provides resources, interviews, and stories on owning a small business.
Find Products
Korean Convenience, a food allergy app, comes to iPhone and Android brings a faster, easier way to assist customers shopping as conveniently as possible.
Save Time. The mobile app will significantly increase the number of products stores will market to different nationalities who enjoy Korean cuisine.
Save Money
Find food products and assist people that manage food allergies and dietary restrictions. Potential customers can find their favorite ramen, chips, or snacks. Korean Convenience is a helpful guide to find allergy-friendly food products from South Korea.
Download: App Store and Google Play
Allergies
Users can search packaged food products that contain the top nine allergens: dairy, eggs, fish, nuts, sesame, shellfish, soy, tree nuts, and wheat.
Dietary Management
Users can filter healthier options by choosing gluten, vegan or vegetarian products.
Favorites
Words and Images. Allergies, products, and prices are combine within the same space, letting users access information anytime and anywhere.
Add Products
If a product is missing, add it to the app itself: Korean Convenience will add the data and share it with the community. Korean Convenience makes discovering new products as simple as possible. First, add a product image, then add ingredients and cooking instructions to share with the community.
A - Z Ingredient Directory
Finally, users can read and understand the nutrition labels of prepackaged products by having food ingredients listed. The directory consists of beverages, bread, chips, condiments, general merchandise, fish, fruit, ice cream, meat, ramen, snacks, and soups.
Details
● Text and Photos—Take a photo of each product to add a description, ingredients, price, and cooking instructions.
● Save—A new feature provides users the opportunity to create a favorite list with a simple tap of a heart emoji.
● Foreign Community—All in one convenient location, to find, and read products, are all in one convenient location.
● Allergy Search—Allergy search finds products that provides everything at once and filter by price, product type, or food allergens.
● Universal App—Korean Convenience is a universal app that works on Android and iPhones.
About Korean Convenience
Korean Convenience is based in Los Angeles, California, and focuses on assisting the allergy and dietary restriction community to find Korean products as quickly as possible. Korean Convenience blog provides resources, interviews, and stories on owning a small business.
Contact
Korean ConvenienceContact
Erica Dozier
(818) 743-9245
https://koreanconvenience.com
Erica Dozier
(818) 743-9245
https://koreanconvenience.com
Categories