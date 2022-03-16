Korean Convenience Announces a Food Allergy & Dietary Restrictions App

Korean Convenience is a helpful guide to assist individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions find ready-made Korean food easier. App features: Korean brands names (English/Hangul), search by top 9 allergens (dairy, eggs, fish, peanuts, sesame, shellfish, soy, tree nuts, and wheat), detailed ingredient information, cooking directory (Hangul/English), save products in the app itself, Korean Convenience will add the information and share with the community.