Free Training with The Tax Lien Lady – Investing for Success 5-Day Challenge
The challenge includes 5 days of live training for 30 minutes each day at 10 am Eastern time from Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, and resource materials.
East Stroudsburg, PA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com and creator of the Buying Tax Liens Online training course is hosting a free Investing For Success 5-Day Challenge March 21-25, 2022 on “How To Minimize Risk And Maximize Return On Your Investments.”
Many investors are looking for alternative investments that give higher returns than bank CDs. They also want to put their money somewhere that is safer than the stock market. Tax Lien Investing may be just the alternative investment they need. One of the challenges that new tax lien investors face, however, is finding the best places to invest and getting the tax sale information. That is just one of the things that will be covered in the Investing For Success 5 Day Challenge.
“The problem is that there is no one size fits all solution to the problem of where to invest. The best place for you to invest depends on where you live, what your investment goals are, how much money you have to invest, and how much time you have to put into investing. So the best place for me to invest might not be the best place for you to invest,” states Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com®.
Our training on day 1 of the challenge is all about strategies that work in today’s market, and the training on day 2 is on how to get the tax sale information.
Included in the 5-day Challenge are resources such as Tax Lien Lady’s State Guide, 5-point checklist for investing in tax liens, and links to 16 tax sale websites. And that’s just in the first 3 days of the training. There are still 2 more days of training on researching tax sale properties and how to protect the profit and maximize return on investment.
Sign up for the live training for free at https://taxlienlady.com/book/free-training.
Note: The live training is free for all to attend live, but the recordings and special Q & A session following each training will only be made available to those who purchase VIP access for only $49 for the entire week. More information is available at https://taxlienlady.com/book/5-day-challenge.
Contact
Joanne Musa
1-866-630-3371
http://www.taxlienlady.com
http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/
