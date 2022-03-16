"Hope: Journey of the Tiger Amulet" by Robin M. Adams is Available Through Higher Ground Books & Media
Springfield, OH, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order.
Kathy Johnson looked forward to spending her summer lounging by the pool, hanging out with friends, and starting her final year of middle school in the fall but instead, she winds up stranded on a deserted island with her little brother, Jeffrey. Could it get any worse? Not long after washing up on the beach, Kathy discovers a dangerous secret. Men are smuggling people and using them to unload stolen contraband into a cave on the island. Kathy is further challenged when a young Taiwanese boy escapes from the smugglers and finds refuge with them. Chen becomes their 'brother' and teaches them vital survival tools. As the weeks turn into months, Kathy's ongoing struggle to keep their presence on the island unknown to the smugglers, dampens all promise of rescue until she finds and ancient Chinese amulet that renews her hope in times of struggle. Little does she realize the appearance of the amulet is the beginning of a larger adventure that will change their lives forever.
Robin graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts, with minors in Child Development and Psychology. Driven by her passion for writing and her love for children, she became certified as a Special Education Paraprofessional in the public-school system, using her skills to create educational materials for children with learning differences. She is a consummate writer, specializing in children's literature, and her passion for writing and teaching spans a lifetime. She has published countless crafts and short stories through the years with markets including Highlights For Children, Story Friends, and Holidays and Seasonal Celebrations Magazine, and book credits with Teaching; Learning Company, The Big All-Year Book of Holidays and Seasonal Celebrations, 2002 as well as contributing over forty craft ideas to a series of craft books by Boyd’s Mills Press, Fun To Make Crafts for Easter and Fun to Make Crafts for Every Day, 2005. Robin resides in Canton, Georgia where she continues to share her passion for writing with others. In 2016, she founded Inklings, Creative Expressions as a source for educating and motivating writers of all ages, offering critique groups, classes, and author events.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
