ClubExpress Software Announces Version 65 of Association Management Platform
ClubExpress releases the newest version of the association management platform.
Chicago, IL, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ClubExpress has unveiled the latest version of its powerful association management software with updates and enhancements requested by customers.
Version 65 includes important enhancements to the Event Calendar; a major upgrade to the E-Commerce Storefront module; many new features in the Committees module; updates in other modules; and many smaller fixes.
The ClubExpress platform brings all the tools club or association administrators need to run their group, manage their membership and much more, all in one place. These new enhancements bring new robustness to an already feature-packed platform. A new look accompanies Virtual Event capabilities, enhanced reporting, waitlist management and much more.
ClubExpress has completely redesigned the E-Commerce Storefront module, including how products are displayed, searched for, and ordered. Enhancements include a dedicated search/filter panel and sorting options for larger product lists. A refreshed detail screen shows more information, including optional add-ons and quantities, as well as the option to add to cart.
The Checkout process is now only one screen and automatically calculates subtotals, shipping, handling, and tax. There is also special functionality for orders of only digital products.
Finally, all storefront user screens were updated to work properly on mobile devices.
ClubExpress is hosting a webinar on Weds., March 16, starting at 12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST to provide a more in-depth look at the new features and enhancements. There is no need to register for this webinar, but it is limited to the first 500 attendees. Go to https://Clubexpress.com/adminemails to learn more and register.
About ClubExpress
ClubExpress was developed by Gembrook Systems, LLC, a software development firm based in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. We're a group of club and association veterans; we've been involved in car clubs, computer clubs, community service clubs, entrepreneurial groups, and various outdoor clubs for many years, both as members and as officers.
We've also been software developers for more than 30 years and have worked with the Internet and web-based technologies since the earliest days. Our founders have developed some of the most sophisticated Internet applications ever deployed. We've also enveloped custom membership databases for a number of membership-based organizations. So, we know what clubs and associations need.
Version 65 includes important enhancements to the Event Calendar; a major upgrade to the E-Commerce Storefront module; many new features in the Committees module; updates in other modules; and many smaller fixes.
The ClubExpress platform brings all the tools club or association administrators need to run their group, manage their membership and much more, all in one place. These new enhancements bring new robustness to an already feature-packed platform. A new look accompanies Virtual Event capabilities, enhanced reporting, waitlist management and much more.
ClubExpress has completely redesigned the E-Commerce Storefront module, including how products are displayed, searched for, and ordered. Enhancements include a dedicated search/filter panel and sorting options for larger product lists. A refreshed detail screen shows more information, including optional add-ons and quantities, as well as the option to add to cart.
The Checkout process is now only one screen and automatically calculates subtotals, shipping, handling, and tax. There is also special functionality for orders of only digital products.
Finally, all storefront user screens were updated to work properly on mobile devices.
ClubExpress is hosting a webinar on Weds., March 16, starting at 12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST to provide a more in-depth look at the new features and enhancements. There is no need to register for this webinar, but it is limited to the first 500 attendees. Go to https://Clubexpress.com/adminemails to learn more and register.
About ClubExpress
ClubExpress was developed by Gembrook Systems, LLC, a software development firm based in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. We're a group of club and association veterans; we've been involved in car clubs, computer clubs, community service clubs, entrepreneurial groups, and various outdoor clubs for many years, both as members and as officers.
We've also been software developers for more than 30 years and have worked with the Internet and web-based technologies since the earliest days. Our founders have developed some of the most sophisticated Internet applications ever deployed. We've also enveloped custom membership databases for a number of membership-based organizations. So, we know what clubs and associations need.
Contact
ClubExpressContact
Hannah Donegan
866-457-2582
www.clubexpress.com
Hannah Donegan
866-457-2582
www.clubexpress.com
Categories