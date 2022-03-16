HelpYouFind.Me, Safety Tech Startup, Launches Refugee Program
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing the war zone and finding refuge in neighboring countries and beyond. There is no way to track these people, where they are going, or if they are safe, as a result of this HelpYouFind.Me launched a refugee program that allows families to stay connected.
Lakewood, CA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HelpYouFind.Me can be used completely free of charge by Ukraine citizens or refugees who have fled to a neighboring country (Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia).
All profits for new accounts using the coupon code, "SaveUkraine," will go directly to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Importance of privacy and data security:
As this war rages on, it's extremely important for refugees to be able to securely store and share their personal and important data. HelpYouFind.Me is an end-to-end encrypted service that provides just this functionality. Please see the how it works page for more details.
Also, it provides the ability to securely share updates and location information with loved ones on the go. Again all your data is private and shared only with those users choose to share information with, so no unauthorized parties can view your data. Please see the warrant canary page to verify HelpYouFind.Me is not under any legal compromise by any government.
About HelpYouFind.Me:
HelpYouFind.Me is a secure - yet simple - way to share private data for use in emergencies. All data is end-to-end encrypted and accessible only the user and the people they choose to share it with.
All profits for new accounts using the coupon code, "SaveUkraine," will go directly to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Importance of privacy and data security:
As this war rages on, it's extremely important for refugees to be able to securely store and share their personal and important data. HelpYouFind.Me is an end-to-end encrypted service that provides just this functionality. Please see the how it works page for more details.
Also, it provides the ability to securely share updates and location information with loved ones on the go. Again all your data is private and shared only with those users choose to share information with, so no unauthorized parties can view your data. Please see the warrant canary page to verify HelpYouFind.Me is not under any legal compromise by any government.
About HelpYouFind.Me:
HelpYouFind.Me is a secure - yet simple - way to share private data for use in emergencies. All data is end-to-end encrypted and accessible only the user and the people they choose to share it with.
Contact
HelpYouFind.MeContact
Ana Delgado
(770) 405-9672
Ana Delgado
(770) 405-9672
Categories