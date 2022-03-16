The Lake Doctors Chooses QCommission to Automate Their Sales Commission Process
Half Moon Bay, CA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that The Lake Doctors has chosen QCommission to automate their sales commission process.
The Lake Doctors, Inc., with its over 38 years of experience, is a full-service aquatic management firm devoted to providing a variety of services for lakes, ponds, and other bodies of water. Their services include weed and algae control, fountains, aeration systems, fish stocking, mosquito control, water testing, beneficial aquatic plants, mitigation services, and water clarification. With its ten (10) locations, The Lake Doctors has developed into one of the largest water management companies in the USA.
The Lake Doctors was looking for an automated sales commission software that would integrate with Quickbooks to pay commission on fully paid invoices. Sales commission rates were based on different customer parameters. In addition, The Lake Doctors has a provision for managers to receive an override commission based on the sales of their associates.
Cheryl Brooks, A/R Administrator of The Lake Doctors, researched the market for a suitable software and decided to go with QCommission. QCommission was set up to integrate with QuickBooks to bring fully paid invoices, customers, and any associated custom fields into the sales compensation plan. The QCommission team also configured plans and validated the output for a pay period to ensure that QCommission was calculating commissions accurately.
When asked about their experience with QCommission, this is what Cheryl Brooks said, "The QCommission team did an excellent job at handling our needs for a new sales commission program. They took the time to review our initial needs for the program and then worked with us until we resolved all the "if this, then that" issues we were working with. The program uploads to Quickbooks and automatically does the calculations. You are then able to do adjustments, if necessary, and export very professional reports and e-mail them. We are extremely pleased with the QCommission team and highly recommend them."
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that The Lake Doctors decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
