Vitalia Tours is Relaunching Tours of Italy Beginning Spring 2022
After a two-year hiatus from traveling due to the pandemic, tour company Vitalia Tours has announced that they will resume their small group tours to Italy beginning Spring 2022.
San Jose, CA, March 15, 2022
"After a long two years of no travel, people are really eager to travel again. People want to get out and start exploring Italy again,” said Vitalia Tours owner Catherine Bruno, who has spent over 12 years designing small group and custom itineraries. "It’s a great time to travel to Italy right now. The country is bouncing back and there are so many exciting new things to see. The Italians are excited to welcome tourists back.”
2022 tours are scheduled for April-June and September-October, avoiding Italy’s mid-summer heat and crowds.
In order to provide an authentic Italian experience for travelers outside of peak season, the company has been working hard on designing tours that maximize their guests' experience in less visited regions of Italy such as their Basilicata and Puglia tour set for this May. Small group size of no more than 6-12 guests ensures that travelers get more personalized attention.
Several trips have already sold out, so it is recommended that clients book their tours as soon as possible before all spots fill up.
Here is a taste of their upcoming 2022 small group tour schedule:
Untouched Italy: Basilicata & Puglia Tour: May 3-13, 2022
Classic Tuscany Tour: May 14-21, 2022
Taste of Italy Tour: September 3 - 17, 2022
Taste of Naples & Amalfi Coast Tour: September 17-26, 2022
Treasures of Piemonte Tour: September 27 - October 7, 2022
Fall Harvest Festival in Tuscany Tour: October 18-28, 2022
Vitalia Tours is a small, boutique tour company that provides small-group tours, as well as custom itineraries and private tours. Their specialty is creating out-of-the-ordinary customized & small-group tours with a focus on food & wine, and visiting those places that are off the beaten path.
Vitalia Tours offers their clients suggestions of small localities, non-touristed sites, and interesting off-the-beaten path experiences while creating a fun mix of hands-on activities, as well as tastings, guided tours, cultural events, and time to explore on your own. Everything is one-on-one, making tours more personal and intimate. These are specially designed trips offering the "experience" of the country, not just the tour.
Small groups consist of no more than 6-12 guests with all guided tours, excursions, and activities completely organized and included, as well as all transfers, transportation, accommodations, and most meals throughout the trip. The tours combine intimate locations with a great selection of unique activities and insider experiences.
Vitalia Tours can also create a custom tour designed especially for you based on your travel parameters: your wants and must-sees, any special interests and, of course, your budget. They will provide you with a detailed day-to-day personalized trip itinerary; complete with all of your accommodations, tours, and transfers, along with other sightseeing suggestions, restaurant recommendations, and local insight to the areas you will be visiting.
You can contact Vitalia Tours to book your tour through their website at www.vitaliatours.com or by email at info@vitaliatours.com.
Contact
Catherine Bruno
1-408-337-6018
www.vitaliatours.com
Categories