31st International Illustration Contest Opens: Contestants Submit Original Holiday Illustrations on Social Media
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On March 15, Celsys opened its 31st International Illustration Contest, inviting submissions from around the globe for illustrations on the theme: Holiday.
Contestants can submit their works by posting their entry to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with the hashtag #cspcontest31. Contestants are also invited to submit timelapse videos recording their creative process for a chance at winning a Timelapse Award. The submission deadline is 23:59 GMT on April 6, 2022 with a Grand prize of US$2,000.
31st International Illustration Contest
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest31/
Celsys, the developer of the illustration, comics, and animation app Clip Studio Paint, regularly holds illustration contests open worldwide. Illustrations worldwide are submitted to the contest, with the last held under the theme of “the Skies,” receiving more than 4,100 unique entries. Contestants can submit timelapse videos along with their artwork so that other contestants can enjoy seeing the completed piece and the steps that went into making it.
The contest aims to support creators worldwide and encourage more artists to create illustrations. Contest winners will receive cash and other prizes and have their work shown to a broader audience through media such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
31st International Illustration Contest
Submission criteria
Illustrations under the theme: Holiday.
・Stock photos, fan art, or illustrations of real people and figures are not eligible for this contest.
・Both digital and traditional artwork entries are permitted.
・Submissions may be created with any software/app.
For those who do not own any digital art software, users can try creating their entry with Clip Studio Paint’s free trial, which allows up to six months of free use.*
Clip Studio Paint is compatible with Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook devices, so contestants can even create illustrations on their smartphones or tablets.
*Available for first-time users of the app
Schedule
Submission period: March 15 - April 6, 2022, 23:59 GMT
Results announced: May 9, 2022 (tentative)
Awards and Prizes
Grand Prize (1 winner)
US$2,000 cash prize, a print of the contest artwork, created by SamDoesArts, and a Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD
Runner-up Prize (1 winner)
US$500 cash prize, a print of the contest artwork, created by SamDoesArts, and a Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD
3rd - 5th place (3 winners)
US$200 cash prize, a print of the contest artwork, created by SamDoesArts, and a Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 5,000 GOLD
6th - 10th place (5 winners)
US$100 cash prize and a Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
Honorable mentions (10 winners)
Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
Timelapse Prize (10 randomly selected winners)
Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
How to Enter
Contestants must post their entries on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with the #cspcontest31 hashtag during the submission period. To enter the running for the Timelapse Award, contestants must use both the #cspcontest31 and #cspcontest31_timelapse hashtags when they post their timelapse video entries.
For more details:
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest31/
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
