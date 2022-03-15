Denali Advanced Integration Named to Fastest-Growing Private Companies and Largest Family-Owned Business Lists
Inc. Magazine and Puget Sound Business Journal recognize Denali’s Sustainable Growth.
Redmond, WA, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Denali’s phenomenal growth in jobs and revenue once again reigns among similar private, middle-market businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Seattle area.
Inc. Magazine today announced Denali’s no. 83 ranking among companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. The Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) placed Denali 4th in largest family-owned business.
Inc. Magazine stated in today’s announcement: “Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific Region Economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.”
PSBJ ranked Denali No. 4 for the second year. The prestigious list focuses on companies that are privately owned, at least 51 percent family-owned, and headquartered in Washington State.
Denali was founded in 1992 by the Daher family in Redmond, Washington and has grown to be a global leader in providing technology and services supporting global supply chain, managed mobility, and hybrid workforce solutions. The company has earned tremendous growth in its footprint to serve multinational companies, based in the US or India, who serve customers globally.
“It is an honor to be ranked among so many great family-owned businesses here in the Pacific Northwest and Washington,” said Denali Co-Founder and CEO Majdi Daher. “I take great pride in seeing the Denali family grow locally and across the globe as we invest in a sustainable business, which provides value to our employees and our valued customers.”
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. In the past 30 years Denali has grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology and services for global, multinational companies. Denali has received several awards from the industry and its partners for innovation and outstanding customer service. www.denaliai.com
Contact
Corby Casler
206-474-6388
www.denaliai.com
Categories