Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "I’m Reggie Rocket" by Carl Wheatley and Simon Harthill
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of a fully colour-illustrated children’s book - "I’m Reggie Rocket" by Carl Wheatley and Simon Harthill.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About I’m Reggie Rocket
Reggie tries super hard to do his best at school.
He does not believe anyone thinks he is super cool.
Who can help Reggie see he is wrong?
A story that shows children; if you want to be happy, just be yourself.
I’m Reggie Rocket is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 29 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942912
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/REGGIE
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09SZT4Y1Z
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
