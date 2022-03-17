FemAle Brew Fest to Partner with the Norton Museum of Art on Their Women’s Walk Community Day
The Women’s Walk Community Day will feature among many events, an Artist Demo, Women Crafting Beer: A Panel Discussion and a Beer Tasting with several Florida breweries.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The pioneering craft beer festival celebrating women in brewing – Female Brew Fest is partnering with the Norton Museum of Art on Saturday March 19th 2022, for their Women’s Walk Community Day featuring a craft beer and women themed live art demo with Funky Buddha Brewery’s graphic designer creating a piece especially for the Women’s Walk Community Day, an engaging panel discussion with female beer experts where attendees can learn more about the history of women in beer and the art and craft of brewing, and a beer tasting with several Florida breweries.
The live artist demo with artist Brandy Rumirez, Graphic Designer at Funky Buddha Brewery will be in the Goergen Garden from 1pm – 4pm, Women Crafting Beer: A Panel Discussion moderated by Frances Antonio-Martineau of FemAle Brew Fest with Brittany Mann of Deadwords Brewing, Emily Ellsworth of 26° Brewing Company and Stephanie Harper of Islamorada Beer Company & Islamorada Distilling will be in the Korman from 1pm – 2pm, and a Beer Tasting with Islamorada Beer Company, 26° Brewing Co., Deadwords Brewing and Orchestrated Minds Brewing from 2pm – 4pm in the Goergen Garden.
“The Norton is thrilled to be partnering with FemAle Brew Fest for the Women’s Walk Community Day,” says Kate Faulkner, Director of Public Programs at the Norton Museum of Art.
“The Museum has long been committed to showcasing women artists and their craft. This year’s community event expands on empowerment and contributions by women through music, art, wellness, and the art and craft of brewing. The Women Crafting Beer panel discussion and the artist demonstration are an opportunity for women brewers to share their expertise in the beer industry and inspire others.”
FemAle Brew Fest is a craft beer festival for all beer lovers (men included) ... and is a pioneering platform for highlighting and featuring female beer experts and brewers in the beer industry from a wide range of breweries, offering an opportunity to learn about, and taste the different types of beers they brew - all while listening to the sounds of a bevy of local female dj’s and exploring the artisanal marketplace of female-owned businesses. The 2022 festival will take place at the Kimpton Goodland Fort Lauderdale Beach on September 17, 2022 during Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week.
Tickets are currently on sale at femalebrewfest.com. All Volunteers, Vendors and Brands interested in activations are encouraged to reach out to the organizer at info@femalebrewfest.com
FemAle Brew Fest Event Information:- Date: Saturday September 17, 2022
- Special Package Admission starts at 1pm
- General Admission begins at 2pm
- More information at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com
- Location: Kimpton Goodland, 2900 Riomar St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
- Organizers will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival.
Organizers:
Main Organizer: Fem Collective (part of UniteUs Women)
Co-Organizer: UniteUs Group
About FemAle Brew Fest
FemAle Brew Fest is a craft beer festival for ALL beer lovers (men included) ... the festival is not just about serving beers. This beer festival is a platform highlighting and featuring female beer experts and brewers in the beer industry from a wide range of breweries, offering an opportunity to learn about, and taste the different types of beers they brew - all while listening to the sounds of a bevy of local female dj’s and exploring the artisanal marketplace of female-owned businesses. For more information about FemAle Brew Fest, please visit www.femalebrewfest.com and @femalebrewfest. #femalebrewfest #takeabeercation
About UniteUs Group
Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of marketing strategies for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.
UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals, including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
