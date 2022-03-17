Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Motherhood Is:" by Mavela O. Boahen
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Motherhood Is:," by Mavela O. Boahen.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Motherhood Is:"
The author asks: Ever wanted to know what motherhood is like? Or whether your experience of motherhood is the same as others? Have you ever wondered if other mothers have had to clean up vomit off the bus or hide their embarrassment, in a public space, because of a wailing, defiant toddler?
In this book, Mavela O. Boahen, a mother of two boys, candidly shares her experience of motherhood. Her experience explores 19 different areas, such as: Parental Relationships; Feeling and Emotions; Self-care and Love; Bodily Fluids and Sleep and Tiredness, and appears in the form of quotes, for example: “Motherhood is: finding baby poo all over the baby’s back, right up to his neck!” This book also shares over 100 motherhood quotes from mothers of varying ages, ethnicities and nationalities.
A book that may have the reader smiling and nodding along in agreement, crying with laughter, empathising, sympathising or simply being appalled. "Motherhood Is:" offers a thorough and diverse insight into motherhood.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (209 pages)
Dimensions 12.9 x 1.3 x 19.8 cm
ISBN-13 9781800942707
Kindle eBook ASIN B09VJBF7M4
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MOTHERHOODIS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Mavela O. Boahen is a wife, the mother of two boys and a primary school teacher. She currently lives in London with her family.
This is Mavela’s second book having previously written, Keep Walking; How to get from A to C, when stuck at B.
Mavela also offers inspirational talks, life coaching and career and personal development workshops for young people.
Website: www.mavelaowusu.com
Email: mavelaowusu@outlook.com
Instagram: @mavelaowusu
Twitter: @mavelaowusu
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
The author asks: Ever wanted to know what motherhood is like? Or whether your experience of motherhood is the same as others? Have you ever wondered if other mothers have had to clean up vomit off the bus or hide their embarrassment, in a public space, because of a wailing, defiant toddler?
In this book, Mavela O. Boahen, a mother of two boys, candidly shares her experience of motherhood. Her experience explores 19 different areas, such as: Parental Relationships; Feeling and Emotions; Self-care and Love; Bodily Fluids and Sleep and Tiredness, and appears in the form of quotes, for example: “Motherhood is: finding baby poo all over the baby’s back, right up to his neck!” This book also shares over 100 motherhood quotes from mothers of varying ages, ethnicities and nationalities.
A book that may have the reader smiling and nodding along in agreement, crying with laughter, empathising, sympathising or simply being appalled. "Motherhood Is:" offers a thorough and diverse insight into motherhood.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (209 pages)
Dimensions 12.9 x 1.3 x 19.8 cm
ISBN-13 9781800942707
Kindle eBook ASIN B09VJBF7M4
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MOTHERHOODIS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Mavela O. Boahen is a wife, the mother of two boys and a primary school teacher. She currently lives in London with her family.
This is Mavela’s second book having previously written, Keep Walking; How to get from A to C, when stuck at B.
Mavela also offers inspirational talks, life coaching and career and personal development workshops for young people.
Website: www.mavelaowusu.com
Email: mavelaowusu@outlook.com
Instagram: @mavelaowusu
Twitter: @mavelaowusu
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories