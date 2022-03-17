Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Daddy Was a Bank Robber" by Eddie Warke
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My Daddy Was a Bank Robber" a novel by Eddie Warke.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About My Daddy Was a Bank Robber
Ray is blind, but he spends his time trying to act like he can see.
Scraping a living as a member of a rock tribute band taking gigs were they can in the winter season in Tenerife, where tourism is just beginning to come back after lock down, Ray is struggling to balance the finances to support himself, his teenage son, the other band members and his demanding, and unstable, ex-wife.
With the demand for gigs low, the hunt for other part-time work or moneymaking schemes becomes Ray's main focus.
The reappearance of Ray's estranged father and his criminal associates present Ray with the most dangerous and risky challenge of his life - for himself and his band members to swap their musical instruments for guns and attempt to rob the local bank.
Can Ray see a way to make it happen? And can he face up to becoming exactly the thing he hated his father for being for all those years; A Bank Robber?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (264 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.5 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 978180093087 / 9781800943087
Kindle eBook ASIN B09T77NCLD
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BR1
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Eddie Warke lives in Belfast with his wife, Miranda. They have three children, Nicole, Ryan and Courtney and one grandson, Ollie. Eddie was registered blind in 1998 and has worked in the FMCG industry for his entire career.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
