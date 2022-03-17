Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Quayside" by Richard Barker
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Quayside" – based on a true story, by Richard Barker.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 17, 2022
At the outbreak of the Second World War German troops were storming through Europe. Englishman Harry, having settled in Brussels, has to get away fast. But what of his two young Belgian born sons, Paul and Stephen? They head for the northern French coast but are unable to cross the English Channel to safety.
They eventually find themselves holed up in a small fishing village in southern Brittany to wait and see how the fighting develops. As the German machine closes in on the remote coastal village, they witness a refugee ship steam by. Harry knows that going after that ship by sea is his last chance to get away and agrees an escape with a local fisherman. As they wait on the quay Harry is told that things have changed and now there is no room on the little fishing boat for the children.
Does he leave his boys behind and take his last chance to escape alone or stay with his sons and face the Nazis?
A true tale of a father’s heartache and his sons’ strength in adversity.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (230 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.5 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 978180092943
Kindle eBook ASIN B09S9W3N4V
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/QUAYSIDE
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Richard Barker was born in 1957 in Lusaka, which was the capital of what was then known as Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia. He was sent to boarding school in Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, at the age of seven and then on to school in Cape Town, South Africa.
Dad was English, as far as Richard knew, and his mother was Swedish. A strange mix one would think.
In 1972 they all left South Africa and journeyed by ship to England where, arrival, Richard and his two brothers were dispatched off to boarding school once more.
Ricard has remained in England all his life and am the father of three beautiful daughters. At the time of writing, he resides in Kent with my wife and golden retriever dog.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
