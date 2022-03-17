RDM Opening One of Florida's Largest LED Virtual Production Studios
NYC-based company builds a 4,000 square-foot extended reality video production studio.
Jacksonville, FL, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RDM, a full-service creative video production company, is joining the movement of abandoning green screens to using cutting-edge equipment. The Vault, an extended reality, full-service video production facility, is set to open in Jacksonville, Florida. This studio will establish itself to be one of Florida's largest and highest-resolution HDR full LED volumes with a 66-foot curved diameter and 14-foot-tall LED wall, enabling businesses to easily create the highest-quality video content.
The studio (The Vault) provides an immersive production environment with a 12-million-pixel LED wall and a 4,000-nit ceiling for creatives and producers.
The Vault features everything a production company would need with access to in-house video production equipment, 4,000 sq ft sound stage, 600 amps 3phase stage power, two makeup / vanity chairs, one dressing room, two bathrooms, two 10’x12’ roll up garage doors, a kitchen, and six flat screens on walls for monitoring throughout the facility.
“We’ve worked hard to make the new space a cool, fun, open space LED studio where producers, directors, and creative directors will have limitless capability and will want to come hangout, collaborate, and be creative," says Chris Fanning, Director of Photography at RDM.
Major production companies use LED walls to create the appearance of actual sets and larger locations where a virtual background is indistinguishable from a real one. This gives an endless supply of inspiration with a solution to numerous video production challenges. With an LED wall, video production teams have full control over visual effects, weather, production time, and live modifications. Disney's TV series, The Mandalorian, was the first big production to use an LED wall instead of a green screen.
RDM is a global creative studio and full-service creative production company managing The Vault studio. Many Fortune 500 firms, such as Mercedes Benz, Rubbermaid, Kia, Jaguar, Lamborghini, AT&T, NASA, BMW, Merck, have used RDM to create award-winning video storytelling. With over 40 years of combined expertise, RDM is continually innovating better, smarter, and faster video production processes.
The Vault is scheduled to be available for rent starting April 1, 2022. For organizations seeking a turnkey solution, RDM can provide the creative production necessary to bring their concepts to life. For further information, please contact info@thevault.video.
