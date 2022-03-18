APPSeCONNECT (A Product by INSYNC) Introduced Multi-Concept Gmbh, New Partner from Switzerland
APPSeCONNECT, by INSYNC is proud to introduce their new partnership with Multi-Concept Gmbh, to assist organizations across Switzerland in their business process automation journey.
Kolkata, India, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- APPSeCONNECT (A Product by INSYNC) is proud to announce its partnership with Multi-Concept Gmbh, as a reseller partner to cater to business process automation for companies across Switzerland.
Multi-Concept Gmbh has been supporting businesses in the process of digitalization through business automation tools across Switzerland since 1999. They have global network of specialists with expertise in business process automation, e-commerce, web design, web shops, CRM, sales support, and marketing automation, and are an authorized ZOHO partner in Switzerland.
With the growing dominance of eCommerce in the success of modern businesses, APPSeCONNECT acknowledges Multi-Concept Gmbh's potential to provide the necessary support to customers and empower organizations with intelligent iPaaS solutions. APPSeCONNECT and Multi-Concept Gmbh's unified focus on providing enterprises intelligent business automation solutions helps companies to expand, enhance customer satisfaction, and amplify revenue and growth. The business partnership will allow Multi-concept Gmbh to redeem special rights and privileges from INSYNC's iPaaS platform, APPSeCONNECT. It will also enable them to develop and deploy eCommerce solutions through APPSeCONNECT.
APPSeCONNECT, through this partnership, hopes to expand the global eCommerce community, encourage greater adoption of Business Process Automation across the industry, and extend their technological innovations to as many organizations accompanied with their best-suited solutions.
To learn in detail regarding the partnership, head on to:
https://www.appseconnect.com/multi-concept-gmbh-from-switzerland-joins-appseconnect-partner-network/
Contact
InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.Contact
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
