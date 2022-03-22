iNube Software Solutions with Open & Embedded Insurance Observatory
iNube, an Indian insurance tech major recently announced its inclusion in the global map of embedded insurance enablers by Open & Embedded Insurance Observatory. It is the only Indian Company to be featured on the Global Embedded Insurance provider map.
Bangalore, India, March 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iNube is India’s leading insurance technology innovators providing future ready technology. APIsLive one of their widely appreciated insurance platform can help producers launch innovative insurance products like byte size insurance or switch on-switch off insurance and provide instant API kits, in fraction of the time it would take with legacy systems. Their smart, automation driven insurance tech platforms are being used by some of the leading insurance companies, brokers, and TPAs globally to enable faster go-to-market, provide instant product comparisons, issue policies on the go and process claims faster. With their vast industry experience, they are solving some of the most critical challenges the insurance industry faces today – launch new products, settle claims quicker, digitize sales channels for a remote ready workforce etc.
On being included in the Global Embedded Insurance provider map, Ramprasad Sanjeevi, Executive Director at iNube said, "Embedded Insurance has taken the insurance industry by a storm. The idea of having insurance on the go is both demanding and fascinating at the same time. iNube is delighted to be associated with Open & Embedded Insurance Observatory, and to be sharing space on the map with the global leaders for embedded insurance."
The Open and Embedded Insurance Observatory performs research and advisory on the global applications of open and embedded insurance. Purpose of the observatory is to co-create and strengthen the knowledge base on open and embedded insurance, and to facilitate and promote their adoption in the market. Based on the ongoing observation and decoding of the global applications of Open and Embedded insurance, they analyze the information captured, connect them to draw a coherent and meaningful view of the market, and deliver actionable insights on the success cases and lessons learned leveraging on their extensive advisory experience.
On the Global Embedded Insurance provider map, Yuri Poletto, the founder of Open and Embedded Insurance Observatory said, “Open and Embedded Insurance Observatory is a repository of insurance companies who are proficient in providing embedded insurance or rather bite size insurance today. These companies are industry experts and have been meticulously put together to be showcased on the map. iNube as a brand fit perfectly on the map today because they have one of the finest platforms for embedded insurance and we are proud to have collaborated with the brand."
On being included in the Global Embedded Insurance provider map, Ramprasad Sanjeevi, Executive Director at iNube said, "Embedded Insurance has taken the insurance industry by a storm. The idea of having insurance on the go is both demanding and fascinating at the same time. iNube is delighted to be associated with Open & Embedded Insurance Observatory, and to be sharing space on the map with the global leaders for embedded insurance."
The Open and Embedded Insurance Observatory performs research and advisory on the global applications of open and embedded insurance. Purpose of the observatory is to co-create and strengthen the knowledge base on open and embedded insurance, and to facilitate and promote their adoption in the market. Based on the ongoing observation and decoding of the global applications of Open and Embedded insurance, they analyze the information captured, connect them to draw a coherent and meaningful view of the market, and deliver actionable insights on the success cases and lessons learned leveraging on their extensive advisory experience.
On the Global Embedded Insurance provider map, Yuri Poletto, the founder of Open and Embedded Insurance Observatory said, “Open and Embedded Insurance Observatory is a repository of insurance companies who are proficient in providing embedded insurance or rather bite size insurance today. These companies are industry experts and have been meticulously put together to be showcased on the map. iNube as a brand fit perfectly on the map today because they have one of the finest platforms for embedded insurance and we are proud to have collaborated with the brand."
Contact
iNube Software SolutionsContact
Sangeeta Das
+918904740735
https://inubesolutions.com/?nab=0
Sangeeta Das
+918904740735
https://inubesolutions.com/?nab=0
Categories