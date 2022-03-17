InfoSec Institute Wins Best in Class Award for Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games
InfoSec IQ interactive security awareness training recognized for design innovation.
Madison, WI, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced it was awarded Best in Class for excellence in the design, development and implementation of its Infosec IQ Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games. The honor, granted by the Interactive Media Awards (IMA), recognizes that the project met and surpassed the standards of excellence that comprise the most professional work in the award program’s Computer Software category.
“Our mission at Infosec is to develop innovative and engaging training solutions that empower people of all skill levels to be cyber-safe at work and home,” said Joanna Beer, Infosec VP Content. “We’re incredibly proud of this award and the work our teams put in to create informative and entertaining programs that our clients can use to breathe life into their compliance-driven security awareness training initiatives.”
Judging for the Interactive Media Awards consists of various criteria, including design, usability, innovation and content. Award nominees need to meet strict guidelines in each area — an achievement only a fraction of IMA nominees earn each year. On a scale of 500 points, entries scoring between 460 and 479 are recognized as Outstanding Achievements, while entries scoring more than 480 points are distinguished as Best in Class. Infosec’s Choose Your Own Adventure® achieved an overall score of 487 out of 500.
Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games Series is one of several award-winning series available in the Infosec IQ security awareness and training platform. The series combines the magic and nostalgia of the best-known gamebook series with the power of experiential learning to infuse stale, compliance-driven training programs with the engagement needed to transform security behaviors and culture.
Alongside the Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games, two other Infosec IQ training series also won several coveted Telly Awards and Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Awards for their exceptional use of animation, interactivity, motion graphics and posters. They include:
Need to Know — modern, animated security awareness training that entertains and educates
Wild Wild Net — training for common cyber threats personified as Wild West cyber bandits
About the Interactive Media Awards™
The Interactive Media Awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in website design and development and honor individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievements. Sponsored by the Interactive Media Council, Inc., a nonprofit organization of leading web designers, developers, programmers, advertisers and other web-related professionals, the competition seeks to elevate the standards of excellence on the Internet. For more information visit interactivemediaawards.com.
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
