First Time Author and Atlanta Native, E. L. Hendrix Announces Release of His Epic Fantasy Trilogy - "New City Chronicles"

Atlanta native and first-time indie author E. L. Hendrix releases his epic trilogy - "New City Chronicles." Originally intended as a single novel (New City), the three-book series actually encompasses the second book of an epic trilogy that has been swimming around the author's head for many years. The New City Chronicles series begins with Book I – Catching a Spider, Book II – The Eye of the Storm and concludes with Book III – The Star of Arafel.