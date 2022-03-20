Strategic Semiconductor Consulting Opens California Location
San Francisco, CA, March 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Strategic Semiconductor Consulting, a leading consultation firm across multiple semiconductor sub-segments, today announced the opening of a new office location in San Francisco, California, United States, to better accommodate the needs of their West Coast clientele.
Plans to develop operations in San Francisco, California was initiated by past growth within the company, and the need to expand operations from the support of a handful of clients to dozens of clienteles. Strategic Semiconductor Consulting will offer its clients along the West Coast, in addition to our original East Coast location, increased support and expertise in the fields of embedded system design, electronic design automation (EDA), obsolescence and supply chain management, and foundry-specific support.
“The opening of this new location is an important step in supporting our increasing number of customers across Silicon Valley, Oregon, and Washington State,” said Adam Hauch, Managing Partner.
About Strategic Semiconductor Consulting
Founded in 2020, Strategic Semiconductor Consulting is a semiconductor consulting firm. Strategic Semiconductor Consulting currently serves over a dozen clients across embedded system design, electronic design automation (EDA), obsolescence and supply chain management, and foundry-related support. For more information about Strategic Semiconductor Consulting, visit its website.
Contact
Adam Hauch
812-381-5141
ssc.technology
