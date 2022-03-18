Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Our Little Piece of Paradise," by Karen Telling
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Our Little Piece of Paradise," a memoir, by Karen Telling.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Our Little Piece of Paradise"
In this sequel to Another Day in Paradise... When a young British couple, Karen and Nick first took a holiday in the Algarve in Portugal, little did they know that 35 years on they would find themselves permanent residents and much-loved members of the local community, well-known for rescuing and housing stray animals, working alongside the local vet and even helping the local fire brigade.
This eagerly awaited sequel to Karen’s acclaimed and hugely popular first book, “Another Day in Paradise,” continues the story of life in the Algarve, its miracles and challenges as Karen lives with the aftermath of a spinal operation, gets herself through a gruelling language test hoping to gain citizenship and pursues her passion for rescuing cats and dogs, all of them characters in their own right.
Another heart-warming slice of life from an author with a brilliant eye for both the absurd and the humane as she shares the reality of living their dream.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (219 pages)
Dimensions 12.9 x 1.8 x 19.8 cm
ISBN-13 978180092998
Kindle eBook ASIN B09SHPR3KQ
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PARADISE2
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
