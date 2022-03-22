Synchronicity and Precognition: is It Real or an Illusion?
Encino, CA, March 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Is Synchronicity and Precognition Real or an illusion?
In “Synchronicity and Precognition: Science or Fiction,” the author examines whether there is a scientific or realistic basis to these paranormal phenomena.
Donald A. Eisner, Ph.D. J.D. evaluated the studies and came to several startling conclusions.
“As it turns out, many of the experiments cannot stand up to close scrutiny. For example, the controversial series of studies by Daryl Bem reported in 2011, does not offer substantial evidence that people can detect the future or that retrocausation exists. But there are a few in the physiological arena that are very tantalizing.”
There are a number of mysteries in the universe. This book explores the nature of synchronicity and precognition. Synchronicity involves seemingly unusual coincidences. As an example, if you are thinking about calling a person, and then out of the blue they call. However, there is an element of precognition as well, it’s as if you almost knew or had a predictive hunch the person would call.
In this book, the recent studies on precognition and evaluated. Does the research meet the scientific test as to the reality of precognition? There are many methodical pitfalls in most of the studies. There are only that seem to suggest the possibility precognition.
There are a number of explanations for precognition including quantum physics, brain to brain transfer, the Mandela Effect and the multiverse. Eisner explains that synchroneity actually happens but there no viable explanation for why it occurs. With precognition adequate explanations may not happen for decades or centuries.
psychlaw@hotmail.com
