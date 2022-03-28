Tenzo Launches a Matcha Shaker Bottle, Partnering with Gronkowski Brothers’ Brand, Ice Shaker
Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tenzo is known for their bright green tasty matcha and their devoted following of Tenzos who thrive in life by living the brand ethos, Better Everyday. They released a high quality shaker bottle with an agitator that mixes the matcha perfectly, while keeping it cold or hot all day long.
Tenzo founders, Steve O’Dell and Robbie Page, both played UCLA volleyball and understand the need for quality caffeine and a convenient way to take it to go. They knew to partner with other athletes who understand the shaker bottle space, so they partnered with Ice Shaker.
Ice Shaker is a family-operated business created by the Gronkowski brothers. The five pro athletes from the National Football League and Major League Baseball created a bottle designed to perform well and look inspiring.
“This bottle is a game changer for matcha lovers. It’s now so easy to mix up your matcha and take it with you. Plus, it looks so good and has a great shape.” -Steve O’Dell Tenzo CEO.
The stainless steel interior keeps drinks cold for 30+ hours or hot for 12 hours and it doesn’t absorb odors. The patented twist-in agitator is a perfect fit for mixing up matcha powder to a perfect consistency.
Tenzo is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Tenzo Ice Shaker Bottle sells through their ecommerce store for $34.99 and comes in the ombre green design.
Tenzo founders, Steve O’Dell and Robbie Page, both played UCLA volleyball and understand the need for quality caffeine and a convenient way to take it to go. They knew to partner with other athletes who understand the shaker bottle space, so they partnered with Ice Shaker.
Ice Shaker is a family-operated business created by the Gronkowski brothers. The five pro athletes from the National Football League and Major League Baseball created a bottle designed to perform well and look inspiring.
“This bottle is a game changer for matcha lovers. It’s now so easy to mix up your matcha and take it with you. Plus, it looks so good and has a great shape.” -Steve O’Dell Tenzo CEO.
The stainless steel interior keeps drinks cold for 30+ hours or hot for 12 hours and it doesn’t absorb odors. The patented twist-in agitator is a perfect fit for mixing up matcha powder to a perfect consistency.
Tenzo is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Tenzo Ice Shaker Bottle sells through their ecommerce store for $34.99 and comes in the ombre green design.
Contact
TenzoContact
Lori Hanemann
907-347-7572
https://www.tenzotea.co
Lori Hanemann
907-347-7572
https://www.tenzotea.co
Categories