Wheelchair Basketball Players Take to the Court at Husson University

Husson University’s Organization of Physical Therapy Students (OPTS) are hosting the 22nd Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at Newman Gymnasium at 1 College Circle in Bangor, Maine on 3/20/2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Any Husson student, faculty member, staff member or graduate is welcome to put together a five-person team and participate. Wheelchair basketball provides physical therapy and occupational therapy students with a greater appreciation of the challenges confronting the disabled.