Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium: New Easily Accessible Support Website for Hotel Guests and Management
Hinfo is today announcing a major upgrade to the support website for their hotel software system. Property managers can access the Hinfo knowledge base, in their own time without needing to contact Hinfo directly, with access to over 200 frequently asked questions. Guests using the Hinfo hotel app can easily access support with any questions they may have during the day.
Melbourne, Australia, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hinfo invested the time and effort to upgrade their support website, to cater for 4 types of visitors:
- Guests using the Hinfo service at a property,
- Hotel Management currently in the middle of setup,
- Hotel Management of whom are already an active Hinfo member and
- Any queries properties have regarding their hotel technology solution before joining.
Many surveys regarding self-service support options and knowledge bases, show that most people would rather seek assistance without having to contact businesses directly. According to a Microsoft survey, 86% of consumers expect an online self-service option and two-thirds would utilize this option first before contacting the company directly.
"Our revamped support website is another option on top of our already high level of support via direct contact," says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. "As our member-base continues to grow, we invested the time and effort to revamp our support website to answer almost every question your management and guests may have, which can be easily accessed at any time."
Guests can access the support website at any time via the respective link the App Stores or via the Settings screen in the Hinfo app.
Some guests may query their privacy practices or even how to change the type of map used in the Near Me Map section.
Guests can access the answer to each of these questions and other related questions at any time.
If a property is currently in setup, they will be able to access detailed guides for each respective section and any questions they have before submission.
This includes a detailed initial setup guide, along with separate guides for Food and Drink Ordering, adding hotel compendium details to Amenities or enabling many of the optional features and services they offer.
After going live, property staff can still benefit from their support website, with details on how to add details they missed during setup, or the enable a feature/service they did not previously use.
Examples of this include how to enable their Auto Translate service to translate your hotel compendiums information and how to manually order/reorder places and events listed in Near Me.
The revamped support website is available for guests and management at https://www.hinfo.com/support.
To learn more about Hinfo please visit their website.
Contact
App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)Contact
Neil Houlston
+61 1300 890 402
https://www.hinfo.com
