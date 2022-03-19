Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium: New Easily Accessible Support Website for Hotel Guests and Management

Hinfo is today announcing a major upgrade to the support website for their hotel software system. Property managers can access the Hinfo knowledge base, in their own time without needing to contact Hinfo directly, with access to over 200 frequently asked questions. Guests using the Hinfo hotel app can easily access support with any questions they may have during the day.