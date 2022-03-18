There's a Lot to be Happy About with Scientology Network's International Day of Happiness Marathon
Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On March 20th, Scientology Network will celebrate the International Day of Happiness with an all-day marathon featuring the Way to Happiness social betterment campaign and its positive impact across the globe.
Written by L. Ron Hubbard and consisting of 21 easy-to-follow precepts, The Way to Happiness is the common sense guide to achieve happiness built upon universal laws of morality, integrity and trust. It is used by millions across 156 countries and has been translated into more than 110 languages.
The marathon event includes the two-hour The Way to Happiness book-on-film and features episodes of Voices for Humanity showcasing the movement in action. Notable among them is the episode chronicling the extraordinary success of Minister Tony Muhammad in incorporating The Way to Happiness to build a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South Central Los Angeles.
Additional episodes highlight the Way to Happiness campaign’s effectiveness, from reducing crime in Colombia to inspiring ingenuity and resourcefulness among African farmers.
See the full schedule at www.scientology.tv/schedule.
To find out more about the Way to Happiness, go to www.thewaytohappiness.org.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact:
Media Relations
info@scnmedia.net
