Latest Updates for Systweak’s Locker for Whats Chat App
Users can now send Whatsapp messages to unsaved numbers.
Jaipur, India, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Locker for Whats Chat App, developed by Systweak Software gets a slew of updates. With the new improvements, the Android application will let you enjoy an instant messaging experience within the app without saving other user’s contact numbers in your Address book.
The WhatsApp locker is available to download from Play Store and has more than 1 million users worldwide. It’s designed for individuals who want to secure their chats & prevent unlawful third-party access.
Listed below are some significant improvements added to Locker for Whats Chat App:
● Ability to send messages on WhatsApp without saving their contact number.
● Enhanced compatibility with latest Android versions.
● Other minor bug fixes.
“WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular communication apps used by a variety of users. Hence, it is crucial to protect everything that’s within a user’s WhatsApp account. Fortunately, security apps like Locker for Whats Chat App can help them to keep their conversations private and locked in a few taps. With new improvements & instant messaging ability, we hope it enhances overall user experience and usability,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.
Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software, added, “Our prime motive is to develop and distribute applications that serve security and privacy. And, Locker for Whats Chat App, was conceptualized with the same goal. Additionally, we’ve added a dedicated tab for exchanging messages on WhatsApp without saving receivers’ phone numbers. This was certainly demanded by a lot of users, who’re looking forward to ease their instant messaging experience. We hope the new additions help everyone out there.”
Locker for Whats Chat App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforwhatsapp
About the company: Systweak Software, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
