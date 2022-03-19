Codeless Platforms Releases Microsoft SQL Server Connector v1.1
New features and enhancements to SQL Server Connector improve SQL Server data migration.
Poole, United Kingdom, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms is pleased to announce the release of the latest version of its Microsoft SQL Server Connector. Version 1.1 includes a number of new features, including a new Sync operation, new Business Object Sort function, password protection for business objects, multiple UI improvements to layout and design, as well as enhanced existing features and operations.
The Microsoft SQL Server Connector provides instant access to a nominated SQL Server database and can automate data migration and business processes.
The key features in this new release are:
Business Objects Default Operation Changes: Read and Search operations are enabled by default on creation of a Business Object – all other operations can be added / removed as required during individual Business Object creation or edit.
New Sync Operation: This operation allows for the update of records where child items can be updated, added or removed depending on the supply of a corresponding key value.
Predicate fields added to optionally allow a top number or percentage of records to be returned.
New Business Object Sort Function: Sort the created Business Objects either alphabetically or by locked/unlocked status.
Password Protection for Business Objects: Option to lock a Business Object by adding a password preventing its unauthorised editing; exported locked business objects are encrypted; Business Objects are subsequently unlocked with the correct password.
Business Object Designer: Multiple UI improvements to layout and design.
Allow Reload / Refresh of Cache for Individual Tables: This eliminates the need to have to refresh the entire database schema for minor changes.
Enable Update Operation for Microsoft SQL Server Views within Business Object Designer: Version 1.0 of the Connector prevented updates of SQL Server Views – these are now permitted. The user will be advised to ensure they’re aware of potential implications of an erroneous update.
Warning Added for Imported Microsoft SQL Server Connector Connections: Imported connections for the SQL Server Connector do not contain the associated database cache; the user is now advised to load the cache following import.
Performance updates for connectivity to larger databases.
Sue Dear, Product Director, Codeless Platforms: “Our Microsoft SQL Server Connector makes it much easier for organisations to automate the transfer of data between business systems and a SQL Server database. These new features and improvements to existing operations provide greater functionality, upgraded security protocols and enhanced usability, enabling users to improve the processing and management of their data.”
Microsoft SQL Server Connector system requirements
The Microsoft SQL Server Connector requires BPA Platform 2020 Update 1 or above.
The following versions of SQL Server are supported:
Microsoft SQL Server 2012
Microsoft SQL Server 2014
Microsoft SQL Server 2016
Microsoft SQL Server 2017
Microsoft SQL Server 2019
Visit their partner area to access and download the Microsoft SQL Server Connector v1.1 along with its accompanying white paper.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
Contact
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
