Author James Stanier Publishes Remote Work Article in Harvard Business Review
Raleigh, NC, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- James Stanier, author of Effective Remote Work, has published "What Great Hybrid Cultures Do Differently" (https://hbr.org/2022/03/what-great-hybrid-cultures-do-differently) in the Harvard Business Review with co-authors Michael Li and Jesse Anderson. This is Mr. Stanier's first accepted article in HBR.
Hybrid work, in the authors’ experience, only works when all employees are treated as remote employees. To do this, companies need to do five things: embrace asynchronous communication, make communication boundaries clear, champion documentation and the production of artifacts, share information widely, and provide the right tools for employees to succeed.
James Stanier is Director of Engineering at Shopify, a fully remote technology company. His latest book, Effective Remote Work, is published by The Pragmatic Bookshelf. Previously, he was SVP Engineering at Brandwatch, and has been featured in OneZero and Increment Magazine.
Contact: marketing@pragprog.com
