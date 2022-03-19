Flow Management Devices Welcomes Braden Montalvo
Braden Montalvo Joins FMD as Regional Sales Manager in Houston, Texas
Houston, TX, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Flow Management Devices, LLC, a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), the premier manufacturer of Unidirectional Captive Displacement Small Volume Provers, is pleased to announce the addition of Braden Montalvo to the FMD Sales Team.
Braden’s position is Regional Sales Manager, based in Houston, Texas. Braden, a mechanical engineer by degree, joins FMD with over ten years of experience in petroleum measurement sales with expertise in meter technologies, flow computer applications, petroleum sampling, and complete meter skid design. Additionally, most of Braden’s experience focuses on custody transfer applications in the midstream and downstream markets.
“These are exciting times for FMD,” states Steve Stewart, Vice President of Sales. “Braden’s background, industry knowledge, and previous measurement industry accomplishments make him a great addition to our team.”
Regarding his new role with Flow MD, Braden states, “FMD is a great company with a stellar reputation. I look forward to joining the team, growing the business, and supporting our customers.”
Braden, a Texas native raised in Houston, attended the University of Texas-San Antonio, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He started his career in the Oil and Gas Industry in 2010 and enjoys outdoor activities, coaching his son’s baseball teams, and playing golf.
Please join Flow Management Devices in welcoming Braden to their team.
About Flow Management Devices:
Flow MD is the world-class leader in Small Volume Prover Technology, specializing in flow measurement solutions for the petroleum industry consisting of Small Volume Provers and Liquid Hydrocarbon Samplers. We focus on providing our customers with high-quality, premiere measurement solutions while exceeding their expectations. Our mission is simple, “Continuously Improving Liquid Measurement Technology.”
Learn More: www.flowmd.com
Contact
Flow Management DevicesContact
Judy Williams
602-233-9885
https://flowmd.com
