Loveforce International is Sitting in Boston Getting Lost in Rock and Roll

Santa Clarita, CA, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, March 19th, Loveforce International released two new Digital Music Singles. The Singles were be by two different artists. Loveforce International also gaveaway a book in honor of the two new singles.
The new Digital Music Single by Rita Graham is entitled “Sittin’ In Boston,” Musically, the song is in the R&B-Pop, Soul-Pop and Adult Contemporary genres. Instrumentally it has a piano, electric guitar, bass guitar, and drum kit. Lyrically the plot revolves around a woman who is waiting for her lover to show up, but he is not materializing. Tension is created in the lyric from the inner conflict she is having from the combination of the unknown cause of his No Show and frustration at not being able to get any information or do anything about her situation.
The Digital Music Single “Lost in Rock and Roll by Evan Lee Lovefire is a live-recorded, Indie, Alternative Rock, Punk, Garage Rock song. Recorded in 1979, in some ways, it was ahead of its time Lyrically, the song is about the complications of modern life and the desire to just go somewhere and lose yourself in some music you are listening to. The Digital Music Single is being re-released as part of Loveforce International’s “Old School Music by Old School People” initiative (see their press release from February 10, 2022 on PR.com).
The book being given away was the e-book version of The Prophet of Life Reader Volume 1 by The Prophet of Life. The book features writings on topics such as cell phone addiction, Spiritual DNA, One’s reputation, Faith, and a girl shot in the head for wanting to go to school.
“These two music releases and the book provided a nice buffet of selections for our customers,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We released an Adult Contemporary song, a Garage-Punk song and a book with writings on a wide variety of subjects,” he continued.
The e-book was given away on Friday, March 18th and Saturday, March 19th worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two Digital Music Singles were released on Saturday, March 19th to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
