Solaris Chem Products Are Now Available in Germany Through Hözel
Quebec, Canada, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Their distribution partner in Germany, Hözel, has included Solaris Chem's products to its range for the biotechnology sector.
Hözel has been a well-established company since its foundation in 1993. Thanks to its long-standing market presence, it has a lot of experience and knowledge in different business areas.
You can access their products on the Hözel website via the following link:
https://www.hoelzel-biotech.com/en/products.html?category=3&filter[manufacturer_facet:1067381]=1067381
Hölzel Diagnostika Handels GmbH
Hohenzollernring 38
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 126 02 66
Fax: +49 221 126 02 67
Web: https://www.hoelzel-biotech.com/
Email: info@hoelzel.de
Solaris Chem
3650 Bld. Cité-des-Jeunes,
Suite 101, Vaudreuil-Dorion,
Quebec, Canada, J7V 8P2
Phone: (514) 730-8653
Fax: (514) 635-6326
Web: www.solarischem.com
Email: sales@solarischem.com
Hözel has been a well-established company since its foundation in 1993. Thanks to its long-standing market presence, it has a lot of experience and knowledge in different business areas.
You can access their products on the Hözel website via the following link:
https://www.hoelzel-biotech.com/en/products.html?category=3&filter[manufacturer_facet:1067381]=1067381
Hölzel Diagnostika Handels GmbH
Hohenzollernring 38
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 126 02 66
Fax: +49 221 126 02 67
Web: https://www.hoelzel-biotech.com/
Email: info@hoelzel.de
Solaris Chem
3650 Bld. Cité-des-Jeunes,
Suite 101, Vaudreuil-Dorion,
Quebec, Canada, J7V 8P2
Phone: (514) 730-8653
Fax: (514) 635-6326
Web: www.solarischem.com
Email: sales@solarischem.com
Contact
Solaris Chem Inc.Contact
Marisa Jimenez
(514) 730-8653
www.solarischem.com
Marisa Jimenez
(514) 730-8653
www.solarischem.com
Categories