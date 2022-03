Solaris Chem Products Are Now Available in Germany Through Hözel

Quebec, Canada, March 19, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Their distribution partner in Germany, Hözel, has included Solaris Chem's products to its range for the biotechnology sector.Hözel has been a well-established company since its foundation in 1993. Thanks to its long-standing market presence, it has a lot of experience and knowledge in different business areas.You can access their products on the Hözel website via the following link:https://www.hoelzel-biotech.com/en/products.html?category=3&filter[manufacturer_facet:1067381]=1067381Hölzel Diagnostika Handels GmbHHohenzollernring 3850672 CologneGermanyPhone: +49 221 126 02 66Fax: +49 221 126 02 67Web: https://www.hoelzel-biotech.com/Email: info@hoelzel.deSolaris Chem3650 Bld. Cité-des-Jeunes,Suite 101, Vaudreuil-Dorion,Quebec, Canada, J7V 8P2Phone: (514) 730-8653Fax: (514) 635-6326Web: www.solarischem.comEmail: sales@solarischem.com