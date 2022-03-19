Spectrum Bullpen is Awarded Army SBIR Contract for Biometric Data Cleansing
Palm Bay, FL, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spectrum Bullpen, with subcontractor Creatrix Inc., has been awarded a contract to begin work on the Modular Quality Assessment and Data Cleaning Pipeline (MQADCP) for the Project Management Office (PM) for Department of Defense (DoD) Biometrics.
The contract, issued under the U.S. Army SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) award, is worth nearly $200,000. Teaming up with Creatrix Inc. as our biometrics consultant, Spectrum Bullpen will provide AI/ML solutions for characterizing biometric data for the DoD Automated Biometric Identification System (DoD ABIS). The tools developed in this effort will help efficiently and effectively identify low-quality fingerprint images in the existing DoD database as well as characterize particular problem areas with this modality of biometric data.
This is a Phase I effort that is contracted to last for six (6) months and concludes in September 2022. At the end of this Phase, Spectrum Bullpen and Creatrix will submit their feasibility studies to the DoD to be considered for approval of further funding and continued development. The benefits of this research will include improving the quality of fingerprint biometrics and the speed and accuracy of data recognition as well as reduce the workload of adjudication from an examination team.
About Spectrum Bullpen
Spectrum Bullpen, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) located in Palm Bay, FL. Spectrum Bullpen provides electromagnetic spectrum solutions to the DoD and other government agencies. We provide a unique approach using artificial Intelligence, automation, and novel approaches to decrease the workload planning and managing the spectrum while increasing the amount of usable spectrum available through sharing techniques and software modeling/simulation. Our technologies include Direction Finding, Modeling & Simulation, Antenna Design, AI algorithms, and custom deployment devices utilizing solar power to increase deployment opportunities.
Visit https://www.spectrumbullpen.com/news/ and follow Spectrum Bullpen on LinkedIn for news and updates at https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectrumbullpen.
