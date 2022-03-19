Rewardoo Launches Bookmarking Button Linkedoo
The new feature enables its creators to link products directly from brand sites.
Los Angeles, CA, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rewardoo, an innovative SaaS platform designed to amplify creator’s earning power, announced today the launch of its new bookmarking button Linkedoo. The new feature enables its users to link products directly from brand sites. Rewardoo currently partners with over 17,000 brands and retailers.
“Following the launch of Rewardoo, our creators made it known that they loved how easy it was to set up their own promotional campaign websites. They would also love to have an option to link products directly from brand sites,” says Miji Sarwono, Rewardoo’s Head of Growth & Product. “With the launch of Linkedoo, we enable them to have the best of both worlds conveniently under one account.”
Rewardoo’s solution allows creators to build their promotional campaign websites in three easy steps and gives them access to its powerful affiliate content database. Creators’ promotional campaign websites are regularly updated by a combination of its proprietary intelligence and a team of experienced editors to ensure products and offers are always up-to-date. Each promotional campaign website also gets its own custom URL to connect their audiences directly to the promotional content.
The platform is free to use with paid plans available. Its affiliate business model ensures creators get paid for every sale made through their promotional campaign websites or their affiliate links generated through Linkedoo.
“At Rewardoo, empowering creators to grow and amplify their business is our north star. We further show our commitment with the launch of Linkedoo,” concluded Sarwono.
About Rewardoo:
Rewardoo is a platform built to amplify creator’s earning power. Founded in 2021, the global team consists of experts with years of experience in growing brands and partnerships.
Designed and developed to provide creators with an easy-to-use and powerful monetization tool to run their digital business, Rewardoo allows creators to connect audiences directly to all their promotional campaign content in one place.
For more information visit www.rewardoo.com.
Naomi Ganhinhin
+1888-467-3445
rewardoo.com
