Blanche Allure’s Drops Latest Collection: The Flashy Edit
Bringing unique staples to support the needs of the “me-generation.”
London, United Kingdom, March 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blanche Allure is glad to announce its latest addition to the website: a new capsule collection designed to allow females to express themselves with designs that leverage uniqueness and sustainability.
The women of Blanche express themselves along with their complex emotions, no matter how others may judge, through the wide spectrum of outfits.
This new collection is made for those who require an outfit that will last and that constitute a true staple when it comes to fashion. This is for the egocentric generation wanting to be reminded.
This is a significant result of the effects the pandemic and the lockdowns have had on their female customers and their mental health.
All the new outfits that compose the collection are made out of vegan-friendly polyester and a special attention is paid to the choice of palette - ranging from electric pink, to lime green, to candy pink, to mint green, and neon orange.
