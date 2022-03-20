Mars Bank Opens Beckley Loan Office
Mars Bank is opening a loan office in Beckley, West Virginia to serve southern West Virginia mortgage and refinance needs. Mars Bank is a true community bank headquartered in Mars, Pennsylvania. An award-winning mortgage loan provider, Mars helps homebuyers achieve their goal, whether a first home, a new dream home, an investment property, or a mortgage refinance.
Mars Bank is represented in Beckley by local resident Megan Legursky. Mars Bank’s office is located at 101 Ramey Court in Beckley. Contact Megan Legursky at (304) 222-1114, or mlegursky@marsbank.com.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. The event is open to the public to meet Megan Legursky and other Mars Bank staff along with touring the office.
Megan Legursky is a seasoned mortgage expert who helps clients through every step of the loan application and approval process. She particularly enjoys helping first time home buyers through the bank’s seminar that rewards them with $500 off closing costs. Megan Legursky is a West Virginia native and grew up in Beckley. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and attended college at Marshall University, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and minors is Marketing and Economics.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
