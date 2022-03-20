Loren - Artist Formerly Known as Loren Dayle Announces the Release of Brand New Single Jane Street
The new single, Jane Street, will be available worldwide as of June 1, 2022 on all streaming platforms. According to T.R.U.E‘s A&Rs, the exciting new track features uber groovy beats, embodying the spirit of Hip Hop to its very core.
New York, NY, March 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For Jane Street and a few upcoming projects, Loren has partnered with T.R.U.E’s Street team to showcase and socialize this new track to labels across the US for consideration. “We believe Loren’s sonic versatility fusing various genre influences paired with his emotionally vulnerable lyrics and his unique gritty sound has been bubbling under the surface for quite some time,” says Sean Linton, T.R.U.E CEO.
“We were happy to partner with Loren because we believe that the artist ingeniously presents a fresh new perspective with his unique brand of music consisting of a distinctive blend of multiple styles, reaching out to a plethora of different listeners from all walks of life,” says Sean.
"Loren is a resourceful individual who also has a unique, innate competency to ingeniously put together idiosyncratic sounds and melodies, creating breathtaking music, all while maintaining a consistent brand. Filled with conviction coupled with back against the wall punchlines," says Sean Linton, T.R.U.E CEO.
According to Jane Street producer Tim Moore of Trak majors, Loren has been compared to the likes of legends such as 2PAC and Jay-Z. Always staying humble, Loren hopes to create music for the world of the have-nots to let them know and see that where you start isn’t necessarily where you finish.
Just “Stay In The Light,” says Loren. With big dreams and plenty of energy to spare, Loren hopes to positively influence the world with his music and is well on his way to becoming one of the most phenomenal rappers to take the stage in this generation.
“We were happy to partner with Loren because we believe that the artist ingeniously presents a fresh new perspective with his unique brand of music consisting of a distinctive blend of multiple styles, reaching out to a plethora of different listeners from all walks of life,” says Sean.
"Loren is a resourceful individual who also has a unique, innate competency to ingeniously put together idiosyncratic sounds and melodies, creating breathtaking music, all while maintaining a consistent brand. Filled with conviction coupled with back against the wall punchlines," says Sean Linton, T.R.U.E CEO.
According to Jane Street producer Tim Moore of Trak majors, Loren has been compared to the likes of legends such as 2PAC and Jay-Z. Always staying humble, Loren hopes to create music for the world of the have-nots to let them know and see that where you start isn’t necessarily where you finish.
Just “Stay In The Light,” says Loren. With big dreams and plenty of energy to spare, Loren hopes to positively influence the world with his music and is well on his way to becoming one of the most phenomenal rappers to take the stage in this generation.
Contact
The Red Umbrella EntContact
Christian Linton
512-897-3551
Christian Linton
512-897-3551
Categories