Medicare Pays More for Long-Term Care Reports Association

Los Angeles, CA, March 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Medicare paid $28.1 billion for skilled nursing facility services in 2020. The information was shared today by the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
“The latest information from the just-published report to Congress reveals some important information worth sharing with seniors,” notes Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare and long-term care insurance advocacy organizations.”
“Medicare spending on skilled nursing facility care increased 2.7 percent over the prior year,” Slome noted on a call with agents. “But that can mislead many aging adults into thinking that Medicare will cover their long-term care needs and that simply is not the case.”
Slome pointed out that the Medicare.gov website specifically explains that Medicare does not cover long-term care which is basically called custodial care. “Seniors will hear that Medicare pays billions for care which they associate as long-term care so a bit of education is needed,” Slome advised the professionals. “In fact, pointed to the government’s website where it is clearly spelled out in large bold type is recommended.”
The Association posted some of the highlights of data from the March 2022 Report to Congress from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC). To learn more about Medicare Long Term care information go to https://www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-long-term-care/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) and the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocate for the importance of planning. For more information, visit the organization's websites at www.medicaresupp.org and www.aaltci.org.
