Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Indiana Self Storage Facility
Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate Rob Schick is pleased to announce the sale of Union Chapel Storage located in Noblesville, IN.
Noblesville, IN, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate Rob Schick is pleased to announce the sale of Union Chapel Storage located in Noblesville, IN. Union Chapel is a 76,854 rentable square foot, 484-unit facility located in Noblesville, IN (suburb of Indianapolis). Rob represented the seller, an independent owner, in the sale and also procured the buyer for this 54% occupied facility that was built in 2020.
Rob Schick is the Argus broker affiliate representing Indiana. He can be reached at 317-403-1205.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
