Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Indiana Self Storage Facility

Noblesville, IN, March 31, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate Rob Schick is pleased to announce the sale of Union Chapel Storage located in Noblesville, IN. Union Chapel is a 76,854 rentable square foot, 484-unit facility located in Noblesville, IN (suburb of Indianapolis). Rob represented the seller, an independent owner, in the sale and also procured the buyer for this 54% occupied facility that was built in 2020.Rob Schick is the Argus broker affiliate representing Indiana. He can be reached at 317-403-1205.Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.