KAAR Hosts Growth and Development Candidate Forum
Knoxville, TN, March 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® and the Knoxville Chamber will be hosting a Growth and Development forum for Knox County Commission candidates on April 5, 2022. Candidates for the open seats have been invited to meet with voters and discuss issues related to future growth and development in the county.
"With Knox County currently in the process of creating its first comprehensive land use and transportation plan, this forum will be a great opportunity for voters to learn more about the candidates and their visions for future growth and investment across the county,” stated Hancen Sale, KAAR Governmental Affairs and Policy Director.
The forum is open to the public and will take place from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at Jackson Terminal in the Old City. Attendees will be able to meet and greet with candidates beginning at 4:00pm with the forum starting promptly at 5:00pm. “This free, non-ticketed, event will give the citizens of Knox County an opportunity to hear about important topics that impact the county’s quality-of-life and future,” Sale stated.
The April 5th forum will be sponsored by KAAR, the Knoxville Chamber, and the League of Women Voters, Knoxville/Knox County. Other partners include the American Muslim Advisory Council, East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists, the Howard H. Baker, Jr. Center for Public Policy (University of Tennessee), Knoxville Area Urban League, Knoxville Branch of the NAACP, Knoxville News Sentinel, and the YWCA of Knoxville and the TN Valley.
Early voting for the Knox County Primary Election begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. Election Day is May 3, 2022. More information about the upcoming elections is available at https://www.knoxcounty.org/election.
About Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS®: Founded in 1912, the Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® has been serving the real estate interest of its members and the public for more than 100 years. The purpose of the Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® is to unite and serve its members and to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business ethically, professionally, and successfully and to promote the preservation of the right to own, transfer and use real property.
