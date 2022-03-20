8th Annual Women’s Voices Now Film Festival Awards Ceremony - The Rights and Roles of Women: Redefining Our Shared Reality with Keynote Speaker Jaina Lee Ortiz
The 8th Annual Women’s Voices Now Film Festival film selections are available for streaming through March 31, 2022 at http://www.womensvoicesnow.org
Rolling Hills Estate, CA, March 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 8th Annual Women’s Voices Now Film Festival film selections are available for streaming through March 31, 2022. The festival promotes emerging women and femme-identifying filmmakers creating social-change films that advocate for women’s and girls’ rights around the world. The Women’s Voices Now Film Festival provides a total of $10,000 USD in cash prizes to winning filmmakers. Sponsors include Sony Pictures Entertainment, Filmocracy, the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, and OUT.LI.ER.
This year’s festival features Jaina Lee Ortiz (Station 19) as the Film Festival Keynote Speaker. "To be in the presence of, and to witness women pursuing their artistic dreams, reminds me how powerful and resilient we are. Our sisterhood strengthens the more we continue to show up for one another. Thank you, Women’s Voices Now, for showing up.” -Jaina Lee Ortiz, actress
Award presenters include: Academy Award Winner, Rayka Zehtabchi (Period. End of Sentence.); Katrina Lantos-Swett, President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice; Georgii Speakman, Founder of Out.li.er; Tali Bielski, Women’s Voices Now Board Member; and Brooke Sebold, award-winning filmmaker (Framing Agnes, Sundance Film Festival).
Purchase tickets to stream all competing films on the website. The Awards Ceremony takes place on March 24, 2022 featuring Keynote Speaker Jaina Lee Ortiz, at 11am PST. For more information, please visit https://www.womensvoicesnow.org/films-by-women. Ticket holders will be able to submit a question for a chance to have Jaina Lee Ortiz answer it live during the event. The ceremony will be recorded.
Women’s Voices Now (WVN), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, uses film to drive positive social change that advances women’s and girls’ rights globally. We promote, produce, and share social-change films focusing on women’s and girls’ rights issues, providing active support to filmmakers who give voice to unheard women and girls, and activating civil society by moving audiences from empathy to action. We envision a global culture shift in which communities and institutions believe in the value of gender equality, and adapt their behaviors and actions to support systematic advancement of women’s and girls’ rights. WVN has held special consultative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2017.
This year’s festival features Jaina Lee Ortiz (Station 19) as the Film Festival Keynote Speaker. "To be in the presence of, and to witness women pursuing their artistic dreams, reminds me how powerful and resilient we are. Our sisterhood strengthens the more we continue to show up for one another. Thank you, Women’s Voices Now, for showing up.” -Jaina Lee Ortiz, actress
Award presenters include: Academy Award Winner, Rayka Zehtabchi (Period. End of Sentence.); Katrina Lantos-Swett, President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice; Georgii Speakman, Founder of Out.li.er; Tali Bielski, Women’s Voices Now Board Member; and Brooke Sebold, award-winning filmmaker (Framing Agnes, Sundance Film Festival).
Purchase tickets to stream all competing films on the website. The Awards Ceremony takes place on March 24, 2022 featuring Keynote Speaker Jaina Lee Ortiz, at 11am PST. For more information, please visit https://www.womensvoicesnow.org/films-by-women. Ticket holders will be able to submit a question for a chance to have Jaina Lee Ortiz answer it live during the event. The ceremony will be recorded.
Women’s Voices Now (WVN), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, uses film to drive positive social change that advances women’s and girls’ rights globally. We promote, produce, and share social-change films focusing on women’s and girls’ rights issues, providing active support to filmmakers who give voice to unheard women and girls, and activating civil society by moving audiences from empathy to action. We envision a global culture shift in which communities and institutions believe in the value of gender equality, and adapt their behaviors and actions to support systematic advancement of women’s and girls’ rights. WVN has held special consultative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2017.
Contact
Women's Voices NowContact
Cybele Parsignault
323-854-5751
www.womensvoicesnow.org
Cybele Parsignault
323-854-5751
www.womensvoicesnow.org
Categories