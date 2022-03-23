IEI Launches New Gen. High Core Count Network Appliance-PUZZLE-7040/7030
Pomona, CA, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IEI is to reveal its new gen. of high core count network appliances, the PUZZLE-7040 and the PUZZLE-7030, powered by the latest Intel® Xeon D Series Processors (code-named Ice Lake-D) that provide a significant performance improvement. Intel® Xeon D Series Processors drive high scalability with up to 20 cores with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, and support up to 100GbE throughput and increasing I/O bandwidth with up to 32 PCIe 4.0 lanes for lower latency of devices connectivity and data transmission. It also runs with 100G Intel® QAT technology to offer better acceleration of crypto, encryption and compression, and CPU offload optimization. Moreover, implementing with Intel® Boot Guard, Intel® TXT, Intel® PFR, and many more advanced technologies ensures optimum security for your existing or new digital platforms. IEI's new high core count platforms, the PUZZLE-7040 and the PUZZLE-7030 are ideal for applications at the network edge in the 5G market.
IEI's PUZZLE-7040, a 2U rackmount network appliance, not only leverages with Intel® Xeon D HCC Series Processors for advanced computing capability but is designed with four network modules and one PCIe 4.0 x8 slot for extra add-on cards, AI accelerator cards, or graphic cards for achieving high expansion capability and fulfilling a variety of demands at the network edge. To increase the bandwidth and speed up the transmission of mass data, the PUZZLE-7040 provides eight 10GbE SPF+ LAN ports and two 2.5GbE RJ-45 LAN ports and supports PCIe 4.0 for double bandwidth and throughput.
For the requirement of space limitation, IEI also develops the PUZZLE-7030, a compact network appliance with only 1U height, to bring high computing performance with the latest Intel® Xeon D LCC Series Processors. The PUZZLE-7030 can deliver outstanding network speed with five 10GbE SFP+ LAN ports and eight 2.5GbE RJ-45 LAN ports, which can be expanded by one network module, and another add-on via the PCIe 4.0 x8 slot.
IEI builds different platforms for a high-density network solution. Clients can select from the PUZZLE-7040 or the PUZZLE-7030 depending on the requirements of the network edge. These powerful network appliances are going to be officially released at the end of Q2 2022.
To learn more, please visit www.ieiworld.com or contact us at sales@usa.ieiworld.com.
About IEI
IEI Tech. USA Corp. was founded with innovation, creation, and intelligence and has 25-year experience of IPC, Edge AI, 5G Networking, and Smart Healthcare are IEI's development focus. For 5G networking, IEI goes the extra mile on technology and new ideas to rich network product portfolio to achieve universal markets at edge network. IEI also develops network white box solutions for serving ODM/OEM vertical markets to make the impossible possible.
